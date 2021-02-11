Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,969 in the last 365 days.

Occidental Announces Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE:OXY) said today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share on common stock payable on April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2021.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

Contacts  
Media Investors
Melissa E. Schoeb Jeff Alvarez
713-366-5615 713-215-7864
melissa_schoeb@oxy.com jeff_alvarez@oxy.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Occidental Announces Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.