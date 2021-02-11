Karim Hill Named Executive Director of the Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality at The American College of Financial Services

Hill will lead a Center with a differentiated, long-term action plan to narrow the racial wealth gap, first with Black communities and subsequently Latinos, Asians, and other underrepresented communities

/EIN News/ -- King of Prussia, PA, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Nichols III, President and CEO at The American College of Financial Services, announced today that Karim Hill has been named the inaugural Executive Director of The American College Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality. As Executive Director of The College’s newest Center of Excellence, Hill will oversee the Center’s research, thought leadership, curriculum and course development, programming, and scholarships aimed at promoting economic justice for underserved communities.

“Our exhaustive national search has come to an end and was well worth it. Karim brings a unique skillset to The College that complements our near century in financial services, having earned significant career success at some of our nation’s largest banks, representing his dedication to the industry and his ability to communicate and execute upon complex ideas to improve the lives of others,” said Nichols. “His embrace of the possibilities that could come through a collective impact approach to economic justice is what we need to start operationalizing Four Steps Forward for Black America and laying the foundation for The Center’s success.”

The Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality’s mission is to cultivate lasting relationships between the financial services sectors and all underserved groups. Under Hill’s leadership, The Center will catalyze, convene, and promote evidence-based knowledge in partnership with the financial services industry, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and broader corporate America to drive solutions that grow businesses and uplift communities in need.



“I’m honored to lead the new Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality at The American College of Financial Services,” said Hill. “Joining The College in this inaugural position is an exceptional opportunity for me to take part in re-imagining how the financial services industry approaches diversity, equity, and inclusion. I look forward to developing and implementing a viable, actionable plan for sustainable, generational change that will help narrow the wealth gap and have a lasting effect on how the profession best serves an increasingly diverse nation.”

Hill has devoted two decades of his career to the financial services industry, spending many years at some of our nation’s biggest banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Capital One, and Citizens Bank. In September 2020, he became a Board member and Interim Executive Director of BDC Capital Community Corporation, a Consumer Development Financial Institution focused on reducing the racial wealth gap in Massachusetts by deploying capital to underrepresented groups via term loans, equity investments, mezzanine loans, and financial based technical assistance. Some 80% of the capital raised has been distributed to Black business owners.

Since 2015, Hill has led the New England Business Association as its President and Chief Executive Officer, identifying gaps and fixing processes, as well as growing the organization’s membership from 399 member companies to nearly 1,600. As Foundation Market President for northern California at Bank of America, he managed a $1.5 million philanthropic budget for the company, and in a similar role as Foundation Market President for New York State at Capital One Bank, he oversaw its philanthropic budget.

Hill is the Co-Founder of the Black Vanguard Alliance, a former Board member for the United Way of Northern California, and is a contributor for New England Blacks in Philanthropy and the New England Board of Higher Education. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Florida International University – Chapman Graduate School of Business. He is green belt certified in Six Sigma Methodology, a quality and process improvement methodology.

###

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two master’s degrees in management and financial services, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College’s faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Attachment

Lindsey Allumbaugh The American College of Financial Services 610-526-1418 lindsey.allumbaugh@theamericancollege.edu