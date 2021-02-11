TruBridge Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, TruBridge has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for the TruBridge Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) product suite.

The TruBridge RCM Product Suite offers healthcare organizations of all types and sizes the ability to maximize their reimbursement while increasing productivity. From patient eligibility and liability to managing denials and contract management, the TruBridge RCM Product Suite empowers organizations to accelerate their revenue cycle and get paid every dollar they are owed.

“We couldn’t be prouder of having earned this designation again this year,” said Chris Fowler, president of TruBridge. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures healthcare organizations that the TruBridge RCM product suite comes with high marks from their peers who currently use our products. In a crowded market like RCM, healthcare providers have a real need to have confidence that others are happy with the value and service they get from TruBridge RCM in helping improve their financial performance,” added Fowler.



HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have TruBridge renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” says HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value."

View the Key Findings Report for a summary of the TruBridge RCM Product Suite’s performance.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 64,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, a member of the CPSI family of companies, provides business and consulting services, and an end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solution. With our arsenal of RCM offerings that include an HFMA Peer Reviewed® product suite and an HFMA Peer Reviewed® complete outsourcing service, TruBridge helps hospitals, physician clinics, and skilled nursing organizations of all sizes become more efficient at serving their communities. For further information visit www.trubridge.com.

