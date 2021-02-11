Yellowhead County Launches Website for Rural Internet Project Data Collection

/EIN News/ -- YELLOWHEAD COUNTY, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellowhead County, in partnership with ROCK Networks, has launched a new rural internet demand aggregation website, https://rocknetworks.servicezones.net/yellowheadcounty. This new platform allows residents to express their interest in bringing high-speed internet to their community, to gather data to best inform the build of a future-proof high-speed broadband network in communities that would otherwise not have any.



“We are excited to have launched a new data collection tool that is available to homes and businesses for registration,” said Albert Bahri, Director of Protective Services of Yellowhead County. “Quickly gathering survey responses will assist us in applying for the funding we need to make this high-speed network a reality.”

This website is a simple-to-use tool where people show their interest in high-speed internet by completing a customer survey, registering, and pre-selecting the kind of service they would like once the network is live. The website also includes an integrated speed-test to verify the quality of the current internet connection. By signing up and using this platform, residents show where the need for internet is greatest, and the areas with the most significant demand will help us decide where to build first.

This demand aggregation website is made possible in partnership with ROCK Networks, a wireless and broadband solutions provider with specific industry experience working with rural communities to plan, fund, and build high-quality, revenue-generating broadband networks.

ABOUT YELLOWHEAD COUNTY

Yellowhead County is a municipal district located in western Alberta, Canada. It is a vibrant and growing group of communities of 11,000 residents spread across 22,000 square kilometres. Yellowhead County residents live in a vibrant and diverse municipality spreading from the majestic Alberta Northern Rockies in the west to the rolling acres of prime prairie farmland in the east.

The county’s primary industries are agriculture, oil and gas, mining, forestry, and tourism. The main office for Yellowhead County is located in Edson, Alberta.

ABOUT ROCK NETWORKS

ROCK Networks is an end-to-end communications systems integrator with a variety of wireless and broadband solutions. We’ve served a wide range of corporate and government customers within the public safety, energy, transportation, construction, and manufacturing sectors for nearly 40 years. Our customers trust us to provide industry-leading devices and services, nimble solutions, seamless integration, and best-in-class technical support.

Our areas of expertise are Wi-Fi solutions; two-way radios & rugged devices; broadband satellite communications; Next Generation 9-1-1; IoT; predictive analytics; mobility products and services; broadband, wireless, and community broadband networks. We have national capabilities with locations in St. John’s Newfoundland, Dartmouth and Sydney; Nova Scotia; Moncton, New Brunswick; Ottawa, Ontario; and Lethbridge, Alberta.

For further inquiries:

Stefan Felsing

Communications Coordinator

Yellowhead County

sfelsing@yellowheadcounty.ab.ca

780-723-4800

www.yhcounty.ca

Nadine Mansour

Vice President of Marketing and Business Operations

ROCK Networks and Nova Communications, a Division of ROCK Networks

nadine.mansour@rocknetworks.com

613-297-0340 Ext. 1

www.rocknetworks.com