Risk Control Technologies Joins AAIS as Associate Partner

/EIN News/ -- Lisle, IL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAIS (American Association of Insurance Services), the modern, Member-focused insurance advisory organization, is pleased to welcome Risk Control Technologies Inc. (RCT), as an Associate Partner.

RCT provides end-to-end software solutions to loss prevention and safety departments and serves a customer community of more than 125 organizations representing a wide range of lines of business and organization types. RCT helps insurers to reduce claims, streamline operations, increase customer retention, and harness powerful data insights that guide decision making. In addition to optimizing traditional loss control services and consultations, RCT provides new virtual touchpoints with insureds through areas such as RCT Direct Survey and video consultations.

“RCT is thrilled by the opportunity to join and partner with AAIS,” explained David Da Costa, CEO of Risk Control Technologies. “Our mutual focus on the importance of customer experience will provide clients significant value and positions our organizations for a long-lasting partnership”.

“We’re pleased that RCT has joined the AAIS community as our newest Associate Partner,” said Truman Esmond, AAIS Vice President of Solutions and Partnerships. “Our goal is to connect AAIS Members with quality product and service providers that can help them be successful, and RCT software can be an important complement to a carrier’s effective risk management and customer engagement strategies.”

About Risk Control Technologies Inc.

Risk Control Technologies Inc. (RCT) is the leading provider of loss control and safety software to the insurance industry. RCT helps insurers and risk control teams reduce claims, streamline operations, increase customer engagement and retention, and harness powerful data insights that guide decision making.

Due to the flexibility of RCT’s platforms, RCT partners with over 125 insurance organizations of varying shapes and sizes to optimize and enhance their risk management operations. RCT customers include insurance carriers, brokers, program managers, governmental risk pools and more, that operate in nearly all lines of business. For more information visit riskcontroltech.com or contact us at sales@riskcontroltech.com.

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property casualty insurance industry as the modern, Member-based advisory organization. AAIS delivers custom advisory solutions, including best-in-class forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, commercial auto, personal auto, and homeowners insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its Members. AAIS also serves as the administrator of openIDL, the data and information sharing platform for regulatory reporting built on distributed ledger technology. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.AAISonline.com.

John Greene American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) 630.457.3238 johng@aaisonline.com