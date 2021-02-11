Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Eargo to Present at 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAR), a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life of people with hearing loss, today announced it will present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference via web cast. Christian Gormsen, Eargo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Friday, February 26th at 12:00PM Eastern Time.

The live web cast of Eargo’s presentation, along with accompanying slides, can be accessed at www.eargo.com and will be available for replay for 90 days following the live event.  

About Eargo
Eargo is a medical device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. Our innovative product and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first and only virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA registered, exempt Class I or Class 2 devices for the treatment of hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first solution empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from licensed hearing professionals via phone, text, email or video chat. The Eargo solution is offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States.

The company’s 4th generation product, the Eargo Neo HiFi, was launched in January 2020 and features improved capabilities across audio fidelity and bandwidth. The Eargo Neo HiFi is available for purchase here.

Investor Contact
Nick Laudico
Vice President of Investor Relations
ir@eargo.com

Media Contact
Brad Sheets
eargo@edelman.com


