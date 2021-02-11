Proactive news headlines including Esports Entertainment Group, Codebase Ventures, HighGold Mining and Endeavour Mining

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) signs multi-year partnership with Baltimore Ravens to be the NFL franchise's esports tournament provider click here

- Valens Company (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) set to launch its nūance branded CBD oil in the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers marketplace click here

- Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) (OTCPINK:CBGZF)(FRA:C3J) drilling identifies another potential target near Machichie discovery in Brazil click here

- American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCPINK:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) awarded Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label for RecycLiCo process click here

- Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) (CSE:LXX) expands DehydraTECH CBD hypertension program with two new human trials; updates for others click here

- Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (FRA:C5B) (OTCQB:BKLLF) notes confirmation of Bitcoin mining rig order click here

- HighGold Mining Inc (CVE:HIGH) (OTCQX:HGGOF) discovers new high-grade silver-gold-zinc vein field at Johnson Tract project, Alaska click here

- Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW) (OTCPINK:MWSNF) (FRA:MXR) reports encouraging drill assays from historic Gladys mine area at Sunday Creek click here

- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) launches new double dose CBD products for sleep and stress click here

- Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) (FRA:E5Y1) closes C$2.4 billion acquisition of Teranga Gold Corp; to focus on organic growth click here

