Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,968 in the last 365 days.

Proactive news headlines including Esports Entertainment Group, Codebase Ventures, HighGold Mining and Endeavour Mining

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) signs multi-year partnership with Baltimore Ravens to be the NFL franchise's esports tournament provider click here

- Valens Company (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) set to launch its nūance branded CBD oil in the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers marketplace click here

- Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) (OTCPINK:CBGZF)(FRA:C3J) drilling identifies another potential target near Machichie discovery in Brazil click here

- American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCPINK:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) awarded Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label for RecycLiCo process click here

- Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) (CSE:LXX) expands DehydraTECH CBD hypertension program with two new human trials; updates for others click here

- Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (FRA:C5B) (OTCQB:BKLLF) notes confirmation of Bitcoin mining rig order click here

- HighGold Mining Inc (CVE:HIGH) (OTCQX:HGGOF) discovers new high-grade silver-gold-zinc vein field at Johnson Tract project, Alaska click here

- Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW) (OTCPINK:MWSNF) (FRA:MXR) reports encouraging drill assays from historic Gladys mine area at Sunday Creek click here

- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) launches new double dose CBD products for sleep and stress  click here

- Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) (FRA:E5Y1) closes C$2.4 billion acquisition of Teranga Gold Corp; to focus on organic growth click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

 Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

 •           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

 •           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

 •           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

 •           Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

 •           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Proactive news headlines including Esports Entertainment Group, Codebase Ventures, HighGold Mining and Endeavour Mining

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.