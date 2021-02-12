IN THIS FOR CHRIST BLESSED On The Battlefield FOR CHRIST

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- "WAVE IT" COLLAB IS TAKING THE WORLD BY STORM WITH IT'S AWARD-WINNING, STAR-STUDDED, INTERNATIONAL GOSPEL ARTISTS“WAVE IT” is an exhilarating, international star-studded, up-tempo, praise dance collaboration that has become an overnight smash-hit. There’s a Lil’ something for everyone to “Get something and wave” to. Bahamas, USA, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago are represented on this catchy, lyrical ensemble. Daniel Musgrove, teams up with Canton Jones, Papa San and Nigel Lewis, ushering in 2021 with a new song to sing and a new rhythm to dance to. Bahamian, Gospel Image Award, South Florida Gospel Music Award-winner, Billboard Chart-topper, Singer, Songwriter, Music Producer/Distributor, TV/Radio Producer and Host, Daniel Musgrove, produced this stellar collab on his Musgrove Music Distribution Label , to uplift the hearts of the people all over the globe. He was also awarded the Blockbuster Music Award, Hood Idol Award, and Newsom Award for his great contributions to Gospel Music. This year he has been nominated for an Indie Gospel Music Award and a Gospel Choice Award.2020 was a daunting year for the entire world. The Bahamas native sought to bring together a few of Gospel’s Greats from diverse nationalities, with eclectic styles and genres to Minister to the Nations on one superb worship track. Daniel Musgrove loans his smooth sounds to the easy listening audience. He has ministered on Bobby Jones Gospel Show and opened up a sold-out Gospel Concert for Shirley Caesar. He has produced many albums. His personal catalogue includes; “Lord Use Me” and “On Bended Knees”. Jabez, Second Chance and Stephan Peninsilyn are just a few others he has collaborated with in the past.American, Award-winning, Grammy and Stellar Nominated, Singer, Rapper, Songwriter, Producer and Entrepreneur, Canton Jones who is also a Pastor, known for his role on “Preachers of Atlanta”, brings his suave vocals to the contemporary lovers. He is a Florida native, who currently resides in Atlanta, GA. Canton Jones has received the keys to the city of Carrollton, GA. He has released many hit albums including: “Love Jones”, “Dominionaire” and his debut album, “20 Years, 3 Months, & 12 Days”. Canton has featured on projects with Kierra “Kiki” Sheard, James Fortune, Pastor Charles Jenkins, Uncle Reece, Deitrick Haddon, J Moss and Tye Tribbett, just to name a few.Jamaican, Stellar Award, Marlin Award and Music World Award-winner, Dove Award nominee, Billboard Chart-topper, Gospel Dancehall Reggae Artist Papa San, adds the spice to the track. Known as Jamaica’s fastest lyrical speaking DJ, he lends his fire for the dancehall fanatics. His signature style has led him on a successful international musical journey, spanning over 20 years. He has become a Caribbean trailblazer. Known for his testimony and transformation from the secular scene, to now becoming a Kingdom representative on the Gospel forefront. Papa San, who’s given name is Tyrone Thompson, has also become an Apostle. He pastors “Our Father’s Kingdom”, a Bible-based church in South Florida, where he now resides. A sample of his spectacular catalogue includes: “No Place Like Home”, “Victory” peaking at #5 on the Top Reggae Albums, ”God & I” and “Higher Heights”, to name a few. His chart-topping collabs include; his feature on Kirk Franklin’s hit song “Awesome God” and Toby Mac’s “Whoopsie Daisy (Catchafire)”.Tobagonian, 17-time Award winner, Marlin Award Nominee, Singer, Songwriter, Musician and Producer, Nigel Lewis, lays his calypsonian vibes on the collab for the calypso enthusiasts. He received Trinidad and Tobago’s highest musical honour when he was named, “Road March King” in the 1990s. At age 14, Nigel inspired change and improvements were made to his hometown Toco, when he wrote and performed his song for the Prime Minister, addressing the country's poverty. His catalogue includes: hit singles, “Moving to the Left”, “Follow the Leader” and “Unlock the Block”. Nigel’s main source of inspiration comes from his relationship with God. He loves to interact with his audience, which is why his songs are known as call and response music, much like this electrifying track, “WAVE IT”.

