Volunteer Firefighter Alliance Reaches Milestone After Distributing 1.5M Pamphlets

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Volunteer Firefighter Alliance, a leading community advocate, recently crossed the 1.5 million mark for fire safety pamphlets distributed throughout the United States—a significant feat for both the organization and communities across the nation.

The Volunteer Firefighter Alliance has been sending out fire safety pamphlets since 2017 and achieved its recent milestone of distributing 1.5 million pamphlets in January 2021. The pamphlets were sent to fire departments, schools, and civic organizations around the country.

According to the alliance, its mission involves helping the nation’s volunteer firefighting departments with community outreach, volunteer recruitment and retention, and fundraising. It also aims to boost the public’s awareness of the multiple benefits of volunteer departments.

Over the years, the Volunteer Firefighter Alliance has sent fire safety pamphlets to organizations ranging from children’s organizations, fire department, daycare facilities and schools.

In addition to distributing pamphlets across the United States, the alliance is a major supporter of the nonprofits throughout the United States focused on improving fire fighters’ lives. It also operates multiple community-focused programs.

One such program the organization runs is called the Firefighter Cancer Alliance, through which it provides complimentary education materials about cancer to firefighters as well as community organizations. Other alliance programs include an automobile donation program, a program designed to help fire departments to recruit members, and a complimentary membership website offering discounts to firefighters for theme parks, movies, restaurants, and hotels.

For more information about the Volunteer Firefighter Alliance’s pamphlets or programs, call 1-866-280-0441 or visit www.volunteerfirefighteralliance.org.

Alan Bohms
Alan Bohms
email us here

Distribution channels: Companies, Natural Disasters


