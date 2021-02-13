Life Settlements Again Proving Value in Inflated Stock Market Conditions
SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Would you like to know the “best kept secret on Wall Street”? The secret is revealed in only two priceless words: life settlements. Large and successful financial institutions like Warren Buffet, Wells Fargo, and Merrill Lynch have been discreetly investing billions in this asset class for generations, and this in itself speaks volumes about the benefits that life settlements can offer. With the trying times of COVID19, experts had anticipated that the 2020 economy meltdown would be similar to the crash of 2008. The domino effect of another prolonged stock market crash offset by the coronavirus pandemic would undoubtedly damage the security and prosperity of businesses and investors worldwide, and to the point of no return for some. Since life settlements have no correlation to stock or financial markets, oil prices, interest rates, or traditional investment classes, investing in them can provide exceptional returns with minimal risk. What’s more, they have proven to be a smart and reliable investment plan — even during highly unstable and unpredictable times like the inopportune COVID-19 era.
With the damaging effects of the pandemic set aside, the average American’s life expectancy is higher than ever before. Although this is a positive point for senior citizen’s personal affairs, it also poses as a financial concern regarding whether or not their retirement funds can last along with them. To ease this anxiety, a large demographic of senior citizens are now taking advantage of life settlements, where a life insurance policy is sold to a third party in exchange for a cash payment greater than the surrender value but less than its death merit. Life settlements are a mutually beneficial affair — not only are they an attractive solution for seniors, but they've proven to be a rewarding asset for investors as well, especially since this is not a saturated market. However, more and more investors are beginning to discover the potential of this hidden gold mine, and your chance to unearth your fortune with Reliant Life Shares LLC awaits.
Reliant Life Shares LLC is a life settlement investment company that offers services that are highly beneficial for both parties involved in the investment process— the seniors and the investors. The investment services offered at Reliant Life Shares, LLC and the means by which they are executed determine why this corporation is transitioning into one of the best fractional life settlement companies in the industry. Reliant’s president, Scott Grady, has been immersed in the life settlement asset class for over a decade and has evaluated over ten thousand life settlement policies. Reliant Life Shares certainly has a great head on its shoulders; Grady has generated over one billion dollars in life settlement transactions and has built extensive relationships with numerous institutional investment banks worldwide who have invested in this asset class throughout the past decade. Grady utilizes this network of life settlement providers to review around one hundred policies per month for Reliant, and Grady ensures that only the best policies are accepted by examining all terms with an eagle eye.
Reliant believes that each investor is in search of stable financial counseling equipped to handle their individual needs, and their goal is to aid clients in building, managing, and preserving financial assets through their own fractionalized life settlements. Reliant Life Shares distinguishes itself from the competition by serving its investors via the disclosure of several life expectancy reports on each and every policy they market. All life expectancy estimate reports provided are from third party underwriters who are licensed to provide these calculations. In addition to these third party life expectancy reports, Reliant also discloses a Social Security Administration Life Expectancy estimate.
This life settlement company puts in additional effort to prove to their investors how a diverse collection of life expectancies can positively affect investor returns; what investors must know is that no individual life expectancy company’s estimate is necessarily superior to another’s, so investors should not rely on one specific data point when evaluating a policy. This is why Reliant uses a variety of life expectancies so that they do not wind up with a concentration of risk based on a singular company’s estimates. Reliant preaches about responsible investment management and goes the extra mile to deliver, which is why they provide some of the most desirable policies available for their clients by reviewing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of life insurance policies each month.
Another attractive feature that Reliant offers is Independent Escrow and Trust, where the investor funds are securely held in the Subscription Escrow Account, administered by UMB. Enforced by the investor’s Purchase Agreement, the Trustee governs the premium and escrow accounts and has exclusive signatory authority, which means there is no room for foul play. When the life insurance policy seasons, the independent trust established on the investor’s behalf (the Reliant Life Shares Series Trust) is the sole named beneficiary of the death benefit. The entirety of the maturity proceeds are paid directly to the investor(s) vis a vis the independent trust.
If a high rate of returns (yielding up to double-digits or more) with low risk and a mutually beneficial outcome sounds appealing to you, it is quick and easy to schedule a free consultation with Reliant Life Shares on their website (www.reliantlifesares.com). The process of investing with Reliant is quick and easy, and one of their advisors will walk you through everything soon after you schedule an appointment with them. There are several steps you’ll take with Reliant on your way to discovering your gold mine; first, the investor’s escrow agent, UMB Bank, accepts the investors funds and holds them securely in escrow until the investor selects their preferred policy(ies). As a bonus, this account is highly flexible and allows investors to withdraw their money at any time free of penalty. What’s more, if investors place their funds into the Subscription Escrow Account they are subscribed on a ‘first come first serve’ basis, however the minimum investment is $25,000. Once the investor chooses their policy(ies), the Trustee (UMB bank) transfers their funds from the Subscription Escrow Account to secure their purchase and funds the Premium Reserve Account. Next, the Trustee records and serves the beneficiary rights to the individual “Subscription Escrow Investors.” Although unlikely, if there is any availability, the remaining shares are offered to the “General Investor” pool. Next, the investor will receive a documented confirmation of their beneficial interest from UMB on their selected policy(s), and the Trustee will then certify that all required premiums are paid from the Premium Reserve Account, which is held and managed by their bank. Once the policy matures, the Trustee will file the appropriate claim and the investor, who owns the beneficial interest in the policy, will receive their proportional, pre-determined share of the policy proceeds. Finally, investors are presented with two options to pick from — disbursement, where investors can receive all or part of the maturity value as a cash payout, or they can re-invest their maturity value by selecting from the current portfolio of policies.
If the prospect of double digit returns, and immunity from stock market volatility interests you, don’t shy away because a consultation with one of Reliant’s agents is only a click away. You can visit www.reliantlifeshares.com for more information on how to cash in with life settlements.
