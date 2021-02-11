VIRTUAL CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS THE HUMAN SETTLEMENT OF THE SOLAR SYSTEM AND STEM ACTIVITIES FOR GLOBAL YOUTH
Space Settlement 2021, the National Space Society’s Free Virtual Conference, Streams Live on February 13 & 14 Western and Eastern Hemispheres
Space Settlement 2021 offers the very latest in developments in NewSpace, NASA's missions, and opportunities for students to become engaged with the International Space Settlement Competitions.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Settlement 2021 is a free virtual event presented on February 13 & 14, presented by the National Space Society and the International Space Settlement Design Competitions®, which showcases the technologies, people, and organizations that will lead us to the human settlement of space. Space Settlement 2021 presents the finest minds of the new space age, with experts discussing the latest visions of humanity’s migration into space: where we will go, why we will go there, and how we will do so. Highlights include a global STEM space settlement design competition, incremental steps to space settlement happening today, the classic ideas of Dr. Gerard K. O’Neill, new initiatives by visionaries such as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and other NewSpace visionaries, and much more, including a special introduction from Dr. Madhu Thangavelu, the NSS Vice President of Development, India.
— Madhu Thangavelu, VP/India of the National Space Society
"We welcome our friends, and our students, from India to the Space Settlement 2021 event. Here you will learn about the very latest developments in NewSpace, NASA's missions of exploration, and opportunities for students to become engaged with the International Space Settlement Design Competitions (ISSDC), with final presentations to be held at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This is a wonderful opportunity for young people from all over the world to learn more about space-related STEM fields," Thangavelu said. "The National Space Society is the premier resource for people wanting to be involved in human spaceflight."
The ISSDC allows students from all over the world to work together in groups simulating aerospace industry proposal teams—overseen by seasoned aerospace professionals—to develop and present formal designs for future space settlements.
Space Settlement 2021 will be streamed on Feb. 13 &14, time-adjusted for viewing in both the Western and Eastern Hemispheres and is available on Facebook, YouTube, e360tv.com, and on services such as Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, and others. See spacesettlement2021.nss.org for more information on streaming times and venues.
Anita Gale, founder of the ISSDC competitions, said, “The Space Settlement event is an opportunity for the general public to hear what professionals and visionaries in the space settlement technical community are saying about humanity’s future in space. Join us for the last two hours of the event programming to see students from around the world describing how the Space Settlement Design Competition changed their lives.”
The presentation will also be simulcast on Space.com, the premier website for breaking space news.
Special guests include:
• Acclaimed science fiction authors David Brin, Gregory Benford, and Larry Niven
• Top NASA and leading aerospace executives
• Student leaders in space STEM and related fields
• National Space Society leaders
• Tariq Malik, Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and Rod Pyle, Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra magazine
• Janet Ivey, creator of the acclaimed “Janet’s Planet” and president of Explore Mars
• Isaac Arthur of the award-winning “Science and Futurism with Isaac Arthur”
• Martine Rothblatt, Chair and CEO of United Therapeutics and transhumanism visionary
• Jeff Greason, Chief Technologist of Electric Sky and Chair of the Tau Zero Foundation
• Pascal Lee, NASA Ames Research Center, founder of the Mars Institute, and planetary scientist
• Alan Stern, planetary scientist and Principal Investigator on NASA’s New Horizons mission
• Andy Aldrin, former executive at United Launch Alliance and educator at Florida Tech
• Greg Autry, Vice President for Space Development for the National Space Society
And many more. Join us for this very special presentation to learn more about space entrepreneurship, opportunities in space and STEM fields, and about the ultimate human migration into space. Space Settlement 2021 is free to all.
For more information go to spacesettlement2021.nss.org.
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute, founded by NASA’s Wernher von Braun, and the L5 Society, based on the work of space settlement pioneer Gerard K. O’Neill. NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration and development.
