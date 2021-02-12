"Oh Those Old One-Room Schoolhouses and the Children They Taught" Provides Snapshot of Bygone Time
Sandy Black's "Fun Books by Sandy" trilogy's final installment depicts life in old-timey schoolsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The entries in Sandy Black's retirement bucket list included writing a book by her 80th birthday. Since making that list, she has written the "Fun Books by Sandy" trilogy, with the publication of its final installment, "Oh Those Old One-Room Schoolhouses and the Children They Taught," coinciding with her 82nd birthday. With her writing, she promotes her message that passion with purpose is powerful. And with this installment she gives her readers a snapshot of a bygone era, depicting how many students of yesteryear came of age in those old-timey one-room schoolhouses.
For 65 years, Black has been a journaler and diarist. Over that time, she developed a fascination with old structures, such as barns, churches, the titular one-room schoolhouses, railroad depots and courthouses. Not merely just the physical structures themselves, but the role they played in society, the activities people did inside them, what may have happened in early America within these buildings that may have helped frame the nation as it is today. In their own way, these buildings played a crucial role in how history and society played out. And they were also important to the people whose lives unfolded in their rooms.
Though she describes herself as a lover of history, Black decided against writing another history book, believing that it would cause readers' eyes to glaze over. So she travelled the country, seeking unusual nuggets of history. Then she decided that the best ones to tell these stories were the weathered structures themselves, with all the secrets they bear, having been silent witnesses to the unfolding of history.
A firm believer of the power of passion with purpose, Black has endeavored to contribute to various causes through the sales of her books. She has made donations to Tunnel2towers.org, Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Lafayette's memorial fundraiser, and with "Oh Those Old One-Room Schoolhouses and the Children They Taught" she aims to develop a Carthage Scholarship Fund.
"My hope is to raise enough to support two student with books and fees for their college attendance in the fall 2021 academic year." Black says. With this, she connects her chronicle of the schoolhouses of old with the classrooms of today, the stories of students of yesteryear with scholars of tomorrow. "If I and others can turn their passion into a purpose for helping others then that's one heck of a return on investment."
About the Author
Sandy Black spent 25 years in Corporate Public Affairs managing community relations, promoting volunteerism and presenting her company as a good corporate citizen. This set the foundation for just how important giving back is in work and personal lives. After retirement, she has done various interviews, book signings and regularly posts on her "Fun Books by Sandy" social media pages.
