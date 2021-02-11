Malta Charters Celebrates 15th Anniversary
EINPresswire.com/ -- Malta Charters is celebrating 15 years of providing the best value sailing vacation in Maltese islands by announcing that it is open for business and taking bookings for 2021. Additionally, Malta charters have just invested heavily in ensuring that their boats are safe by implementing a number of COVID-19 measures.
“This is a very exciting time for Malta Charters,” commented Jonathan Gambin, Director, “not only are we celebrating our 15th anniversary by taking bookings for 2021, but we’re also proud to say that out entire fleet is now COVID safe for an enjoyable vacation.”
Available for sailing vacations beginning summer 2021, Malta Charter’s COVID-19 measures come designed based on recommendation set out by the World Health Organization (WHO) and ECDC. When implemented they contact with our staff whilst ensuring the health and wellbeing of our customers is paramount.
Located in the beautiful Maltese Islands, Malta Charters has renewed its commitment to offer Mediterranean's most affordable, well-equipped bareboat and skippered sailing vacations for everyone – from relaxed holiday goers to party animals, novice sailors to die-hard seaman, and all groups in between. Malta Charters provides well-maintained monohulls and catamarans from Bavaria, Lagoon, Bali Beneteau, Dufour, and Jeanneau. All yachts are fully equipped for superb handling and a hassle-free vacation with amenities such as full navigation electronics, electric windlass, furling genoa, dinghy with outboard, radio/CD player, fully-appointed galleys, and refrigeration. BBQ grills and paddle boards can be booked at an additional expense.
Malta sailing charters is one of the largest private sailing & RIB charter operators in the Mediterranean, offering bareboat and skippered charters from their base in Kalkara, Malta. Their fleet consists of well-maintained 34- to 54-foot sailing catamarans and monohulls that are fully equipped for comfort and ease of handling. For information on a Malta Charter vacation, call + 356 7989 0954 or visit http://www.maltacharters.com.
Jonathan Gambin
