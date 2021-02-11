A Million Years in Prison For Cannabis
Minority Cannapreunuers Push For Restorative and Financial JusticeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, three cannabis advocates and business leaders focused on advancing equality and increasing the participation of Black and Latino people in the cannabis space, co-Founders of tech company, CampNova, Marvin Wilcher and Emery Morrison, along with the founder of nonprofit, Cannabis Consumers Coalition, Larisa Bolivar, decried the racial profiling and pot criminlization continuing to impact their communities and industry.
“The diversity, equality and equity of the cannabis space has to be questioned,” Morrison said. “Too many people are still in jail for weed.”
“Without early capture of businesses in the space now,” Wilcher said. “African Americans and other minorities will simply miss these incredible generational opportunities. Unless something is done, hundreds of thousands of job opportunities for our communities will be missed.”
“The sooner that everyone understands it’s not just about releasing us from jail,” Bolivar said. “but about restorative justice. It's about finding pathways to generational wealth in cannabis for our families and communities, the better for our industry and community.”
Marijuana arrests are still widespread across the U.S. And while thousands remain in prison for cannabis related offenses, the green rush is underway with a number of cannabis businesses owners already generating revenues in the millions. Wilcher estimates the cannabis industry will turn into a conglomerate with a financial impact of over $100 billion annually.
In his Cannabis Financial Restitution Plan, Willcher proposes $25 billion dollars be invested into a reserve fund over a period of five years to be invested in African American and minority owned cannabis businesses throughout the country. Wilcher is set to release details of his Cannabis Financial Restitution Plan later this month.
About CampNova: CampNova is an e-commerce, technology marketing platform developed by experienced cannabis entrepreneurs. CampNova is a premier cannabis and CBD destination delivered direct to consumers. CampNova features brands, bonus limited edition exclusive releases from celebrities featuring pro-athletes, actors and influencers. Headquarters are in Los Angeles and Oakland, Calif.
Full story available at https://bit.ly/2Nh7ctM
N. Nataly
CampNova
+1 917-445-9916
nataly@campnova.biz