Dr. Marcus Jackson Chosen as Recipient of Excellence in Education Award
Dr. Jackson is among the recipients of the 2021 MLK Drum Major AwardsATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Marcus Jackson is pleased to announce that he is one of the recipients of the 2021 MLK Drum Major Awards. In a ceremony on February 6th, Dr. Jackson was presented with the Excellence in Education Award.
With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Marcus Jackson is a leader in the education industry. He is currently the director of curriculum instruction in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the CEO of Jackson Educational Consultants.
The annual MLK Drum Awards recognize individuals in the community that best exemplify Dr. Martin Luther King’s commitment and philosophy to scholarship, social justice, community service, civic affairs, and business.
This year’s awards luncheon was originally scheduled for January 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration has shifted to a virtual celebration in an effort to keep everyone safe while recognizing excellence.
In his daily life, Dr. Marcus Jackson is a committed member of his community, striving to help others. He dedicates his career to transforming low-performing schools and improving academics. Currently, he works with 10 elementary schools and two middle schools.
“I am very proud and humbled to be chosen as a recipient of the MLK Drum Major Awards,” says Dr. Marcus Jackson.
In Dr. King’s 1968 sermon, “The Drum Major Instinct,” King stated, “Yes, if you want to say that I was a drum major, say that I was a drum major for justice. Say that I was a drum major for peace. I was a drum major for righteousness.”
“Striving to become a community drum major and leader should be the standard by which we all seek to achieve,” says Dr. Jackson.
For more information, visit https://marcus-jackson.com/.
About Dr. Marcus Jackson
Dr. Marcus Jackson is a leader in the education industry with more than 20 years of experience. He currently acts as the director of curriculum instruction in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the CEO of Jackson Educational Consultants. He is responsible for transforming 12 low-performing schools. Previously, he worked as a college professor at Clark Atlanta University; a successful principal at the elementary middle school, and high school level; and a school teacher. Dr. Marcus Jackson is also a published author and has written Because My Teacher Said I Can and School and Life Living in the Middle: 10 Daily Essentials for Principals.
