OM 21-02 Langseth v. RI Commerce Corp – No violations

The Complainant alleged that the Committee violated the OMA by failing to post annual notice of its regularly scheduled meetings at the beginning of the calendar year and by failing to post minutes on the Secretary of State's website for its September 2018 and September 2019 meetings. Based on the record before us, we were presented no evidence that the Committee has regularly scheduled meetings. Rather, the evidence indicated that its meetings are contingent upon the completion of an audit process conducted by a third-party. We also determined that the Committee was "solely advisory in nature" and therefore exempt from being required to post its meeting minutes on the Secretary of State's website. Accordingly, we found no violations.

