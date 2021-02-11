Alan Bohms Launches New Nature Photography Blog Website

NASHVILLE, TE, USA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who wish to enhance their nature photography skills can now take advantage of a brand new online resource—an informational blog website by Tennessee nature photographer Alan Bohms

Alan Bohms, who hails from Nashville, said he decided to create the website to help both novice and expert photographers to understand how to perfect their craft and personally experience the many benefits of nature photography, including its emotional and mental benefits.

Bohms said he used the Great Lockdown of 2020 to learn new aspects of nature photography—including new ways of conducting shoots—which he discusses on the website. For instance, through the website, readers can learn when and how to harness natural light when taking pictures in the wild.

Readers can also learn through the website what gear they need to use when shooting wildlife and landscapes, including the best equipment to purchase based on cost and quality. They can also learn about the importance of familiarizing themselves with their cameras’ settings, as well as mastering the photo editing process. In addition, the website offers practical tips for capturing live subjects in nature, including the need to anticipate the subject’s movements.

However, Bohms emphasizes on the new website that in addition to having the right equipment, photographers need to have creative minds and an excellent eye for what works photographically. According to Bohms, skill and talent will always be more valuable than equipment.

All in all, Alan Bohms said his goal with the new website is to equip photographers of all skill levels with the tools they need to capture eye-catching photographs in a wide variety of settings. He also looks forward to encouraging more people to tap into the unique power of nature photography in the months and years ahead.