Harvey Shapiro, Boston Professor, Produces Paper Proposal Accepted for 2020 Academic Conference

NEEDHAM, MA, USA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A paper proposal by leading Boston Professor Harvey Shapiro was recently accepted for the 2020 annual conference of a major national academic association. The well-received paper proposal is titled “Exception or Rule? Faculty Governance’s Negative Space Before, During, and after COVID-19.”

The national association’s 2020 conference ended up being canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, in a letter offering congratulations to Professor Shapiro, the leaders of the conference invited him to submit his proposal to deliver his paper at its 2021 conference. The 2021 conference is expected to be held in December in Houston, Texas.

According to the conference’s leaders, 2021 could not be a timelier year for Professor Shapiro to introduce the COVID-19–themed paper to attendees. The national association hosting the conference generally examines analytical perspectives on education with a focus on how the world impacts today’s formal and informal education systems.

In his paper, Professor Shapiro explains that leaders in higher education have taken a variety of measures during COVID-19. However, their processes for making decisions have unveiled the systemic constrictions found in faculty members’ decision-making function and in educational institutions’ shared governance. According to Professor Shapiro’s paper, these measures/processes might foreshadow an even more fragile faculty governance in the future—long after COVID-19’s threat has come to an end.

At the end of Professor Shapiro’s paper, he emphasizes that faculty members will have a strong role in their educational institutions’ post-pandemic transitions. According to Professor Shapiro, they will be critical for developing campus climates promoting free deliberation, critique, and debate. They will additionally play an important role in creating brand-new procedures for practices related to shared governance during future emergencies.

Professor Shapiro’s “Exception or Rule” paper is an important part of the professor’s ongoing project exploring how governance-related practices reveal and/or conceal market-based, neoliberal priorities in the area of higher education.