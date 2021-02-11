Dorman Announces More Than 370 New Products, Including New Window Switches and Dorman® OE FIX™ Wheel Hardware

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:

Newly manufactured master window switch assemblies use proprietary software to consolidate multiple OEM part numbers and meet federal safety standards.





New Dorman® OE FIX™ wheel nuts for more than 5 million Ford cars and hybrids.





New aftermarket-first transmission oil cooler lines for more than 2 million General Motors and Ram vehicles.

COLMAR, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 370 new replacement auto parts, extending Dorman’s aftermarket coverage in several key categories and giving repair shops and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative and trustworthy solutions.



This month Dorman is introducing several newly manufactured master window switch assemblies for millions of aging Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC SUVs and pickup trucks (901-075, 920-020, 920-023, 920-024). Each of these switches features Dorman-developed software, including anti-pinch technology consistent with original equipment functionality. This proprietary software also enables Dorman to consolidate multiple original equipment part numbers, helping distributors maximize sales per square foot of warehouse space and simplify ordering. These master switch assemblies are also tested to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and designed for plug-and-play installation that requires no manual programming, making them ideal for both installers and vehicle owners.

This month’s release also includes new vehicle coverage in the Dorman® OE FIX™ line of wheel lug nuts, with upgraded replacements for more than 5 million Ford vehicles on the road today, including the Focus, Fusion, Fiesta, C-Max, SSV Plug-in Hybrid, and the Police Responder Hybrid (611-583). The original equipment lug nut on these vehicles is a 2-piece cap-over-lug-nut design that may be prone to rust and complicate repairs. Dorman’s single piece design helps simplify repairs, improve vehicle appearance, and is precision-manufactured from corrosion-resistant carbon steel for reliable service life. There are now more than 40 different shapes and sizes of Dorman’s OE FIX™ wheel nuts, each of which has undergone salt spray, load and thread check testing to meet Dorman’s strict standards.

Additional new releases for February include direct replacement transmission oil cooler lines, constructed of quality metal and rubber components and factory-style fittings for hassle-free installation. These pre-assembled hose and fitting products can service more than 2 million popular Chevrolet, GMC (624-436), Dodge and Ram trucks (624-439). Dorman has also introduced a new exclusive replacement power window regulator (740-094) for late-model Nissan Murano crossovers, and a new parking brake cable adjuster (926-284) ready to replace this critical, high-wear original equipment part found on almost a million Dodge, Ram and Jeep vehicles on the road today.

Rounding out Dorman’s aftermarket firsts for February is an intake vacuum assembly motor (911-922) that includes OE-style electrical connectors for replacement on aging Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Dorman has also added to its lineup a new blower motor resistor kit (973-485) that includes the harness, another example of Dorman’s commitment to simplifying auto maintenance and repair. This convenient kit fits over 2 million aging Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles and is designed to save customers time by streamlining the blower motor changeout, since the motor’s harness and resistor often fail simultaneously.

These are just a few of Dorman’s featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, sign up at DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

Contact: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing Email: sgisondi@dormanproducts.com

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For over 100 years, we have been one of the automotive aftermarket industry’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 and its other SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Visit Dorman’s website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website to view new and updated information.