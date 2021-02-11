DAT and Axele Announce Strategic Partnership, Expanded Integration

Axele now DAT’s preferred connected TMS for carriers & DAT now Axele’s preferred load board

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore. and DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAT Freight & Analytics and Axele, LLC today announced an agreement that expands the integration between Axele’s cloud-based TMS and DAT’s load board network, establishing each other as preferred providers and paving the way for new collaborative product offerings to be brought to market.



As the first step, the two companies will expand the integration of their load board and TMS technologies, giving small and midsized truckload carriers easy access to automated freight-matching features that are typically available only to enterprise carriers. Next, the companies will bring new offerings to carriers to automate their day-to-day operations and reduce the manpower needed to run their businesses.

Axele will become DAT’s preferred TMS provider for truckload carriers, while DAT will become the preferred load board for Axele’s TMS. Carriers can connect to the industry’s largest freight marketplace without ever leaving the Axele TMS, with Axele recommending loads that increase productivity and generate the best return based on driver availability, hours of service, deadhead miles, driver pay, driver preferences and more. Axele also easily connects with electronic logging devices (ELDs), maps and internal accounting systems, among other databases.

“With the combined power and intelligence of DAT & Axele, small and midsized truckload fleets will now have a modern, connected TMS that can streamline the freight-matching process and lead to better decisions and greater profitability,” said Claude Pumila, President & CEO of DAT.

“With Axele and DAT, smaller truckload carriers can benefit from TMS capabilities enjoyed by only the largest trucking companies,” said Ravi Ahuja, founder and CEO of Axele. “This agreement creates a one-stop-shop where carriers can run virtually every aspect of their business and opens the door for Axele to deliver the latest optimization technology to DAT’s customers.”

To learn more about Axele subscription packages for DAT load board customers, visit https://dat.com/carriers/carrier-tms or https://axele.com/partners/dat .

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on 183 million freight matches and a database of $110 billion of global shipment annual market transaction data. Founded in 1978, DAT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000 and Russell 1000 indices. DAT.com.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers. Axele’s parent company, Optym, launched Axele TMS in 2020 to bring its proven automation and optimization technology to the trucking industry, leveraging decades of experience in optimization and automation solutions for the air, rail, and parcel delivery spaces. Axele is the industry’s first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to midsized truckload carriers, and has accumulated more than 1,000 registered users since becoming a paid subscription service in November. axele.com

Media Contact for DAT Freight & Analytics:

Annabel Reeves | Corporate Communications Manager

annabel.reeves@dat.com

503-501-0143

Media Contact for Axele:

Becky Boyd, MediaFirst PR

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

770-642-2080 x214; 404-421-8497 (cell)