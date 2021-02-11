Aleafia Health Launches Sunday Market™ House of Brands

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its new Canadian cannabis portfolio Sunday MarketTM. Under the Sunday Market family are four new distinct brands, each tailored to a specific consumer segment and featuring its own roster of cannabis products.



The four brands will be launched in the adult-use market, with some formats also being made available to patients of Aleafia Health’s medical cannabis subsidiary, Emblem. They will complement Aleafia Health’s existing Symbl adult-use brand and Kin Slips sublingual strips line of products.

“The Sunday Market house of brands has been crafted to provide consumers with a welcoming, authentic experience that showcases the local community and the people that create great cannabis products,” said Tricia Symmes, Aleafia Health’s chief commercial officer. “Our well-earned reputation for product quality and excellence serves as the foundation for the launch of these new highly differentiated brands and an expanding product portfolio.”

Nith & Grand: The flagship brand's namesake is a tribute to our product innovation facility's home community of Paris, Ont., whose scenic downtown core is centred around the confluence of the Nith and Grand rivers. Featuring hang dried, hand trimmed, small batch dried flower, and premium concentrates, Nith & Grand appeals to cannabis aficionados with discerning tastes. First products launch in Q2 2021.

Bogart's Kitchen: An edible cannabis brand, Bogart's Kitchen combines extensive R&D and culinary experimentation to provide novice and high frequency cannabis consumers with a craveable experience. It will feature high demand formats including soft chews, along with some novel edibles not yet available in Canada. First products will appear in Q1 2021.

Divvy: The friendly, everyday cannabis brand, Divvy will feature affordable, high-quality, dried flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges and concentrates, including larger format SKUs. First products are expected to appear in Q1 or early Q2 2021.

Noon & Night: The trailblazing Noon & Night is a cannabis wellness brand, catering to the growing demand for CBD-dominant products in both traditional CPG and other more innovative formats. It will feature innovative formats that are already an important component of consumers' everyday wellness routine. First products launching in Q2 2021.

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns three significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips and vapes. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release.

