Neuronetics Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions to Support Future Growth

Elevated roles announced for executive team members Steve Furlong, Greg Harper and Kara Thornton

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced three executive leadership team promotions to support the Company’s strategic growth plans.



Effective immediately, Steve Furlong was promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Greg Harper to Vice President, Research & Development and Clinical; and Kara Thornton to Vice President, Human Resources. All roles report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Keith Sullivan.

“We are fortunate to have these leaders providing strategic guidance and championing our mission day in and day out,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics. “The executive leadership team and I share the same vision for the future of Neuronetics and I look forward to collaborating with these individuals in their elevated roles to drive the company forward. My sincerest congratulations to Steve, Greg and Kara on their achievements and well-deserved promotions.”

With more than 30 years of experience, Mr. Furlong has served as the Company’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since July 2019. Prior to joining Neuronetics, Mr. Furlong served as Senior Vice President, Finance at Metabolon and built his career working in the financial realm of several life sciences and medical technology companies, including Verscend Technologies, Rapid Micro Biosystems and Hologic. He received his B.A. in Political Science from The Pennsylvania State University and his Master of Finance degree from Bentley University.

Mr. Harper has more than 30 years of product development experience with global design and production teams, and has served as the Company’s Vice President, Product Development and Operations since September 2016. Prior to joining Neuronetics, he led Global Computed Tomography and Research & Development as a Vice President for Philips Healthcare and held leadership and executive positions in the Aerospace, Healthcare, and Appliance/Lighting businesses of GE. Mr. Harper holds a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering degree from Valparaiso University and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.

Ms. Thornton has more than 20 years of human resources experience in the life sciences field. She has served as the Company’s Senior Director, Head of Human Resources since July 2019. Prior to joining Neuronetics, Ms. Thornton served as Head of Human Resources at Sun Pharma, where she supported the commercial and enabling businesses across five therapeutic areas. Prior to that, she held positions at several life sciences companies, including DSM, Johnson and Johnson, Bayer and Daiichi Sankyo. She holds a B.A. degree from Cabrini University in Communications and History.

These organizational updates will allow Neuronetics to continue its momentum, transforming lives and expanding awareness of its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system for those with Major Depressive Disorder.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan’s national health insurance. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

