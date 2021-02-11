Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market Analysis

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc, Hocoma AG, MindMaze, Neuro Rehab VR, ReWalk Robotics, Eodyne, reHaptix GmbH, Neofect, Oxford VR, Euleria, Barron Associates, and Virtual Therapy Solutions, LLC are some of the key identified industry players. Other key players include Cooper University Healthcare, Libra@Home, Immersive Rehab, STRIVR Labs, Brain Scope, Magic Leap, and EMOTIV.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market will grow at a CAGR value of 15 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc, Hocoma AG, MindMaze, Neuro Rehab VR, ReWalk Robotics, Eodyne, reHaptix GmbH, Neofect, Oxford VR, Euleria, Barron Associates, and Virtual Therapy Solutions, LLC are some of the key identified industry players. Other key players include Cooper University Healthcare, Libra@Home, Immersive Rehab, STRIVR Labs, Brain Scope, Magic Leap, and EMOTIV.



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Hospitals & Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Home Care Settings

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Brain Stroke

Parkinson's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Spinal Cord Injury

Cerebral Palsy

Schizophrenia

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 602 666 7238

