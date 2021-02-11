Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market Analysis
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc, Hocoma AG, MindMaze, Neuro Rehab VR, ReWalk Robotics, Eodyne, reHaptix GmbH, Neofect, Oxford VR, Euleria, Barron Associates, and Virtual Therapy Solutions, LLC are some of the key identified industry players. Other key players include Cooper University Healthcare, Libra@Home, Immersive Rehab, STRIVR Labs, Brain Scope, Magic Leap, and EMOTIV.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market will grow at a CAGR value of 15 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc, Hocoma AG, MindMaze, Neuro Rehab VR, ReWalk Robotics, Eodyne, reHaptix GmbH, Neofect, Oxford VR, Euleria, Barron Associates, and Virtual Therapy Solutions, LLC are some of the key identified industry players. Other key players include Cooper University Healthcare, Libra@Home, Immersive Rehab, STRIVR Labs, Brain Scope, Magic Leap, and EMOTIV.
Browse TOC on “Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market - Forecast to 2026"
https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-virtual-neurorehabilitation-device-market-2709
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Home Care Settings
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
- Brain Stroke
- Parkinson's Disease
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Cerebral Palsy
- Schizophrenia
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-virtual-neurorehabilitation-device-market-2709
Contact: Yash Jain
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 602 666 7238
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 602 666 7238