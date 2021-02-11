Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market will grow at a CAGR value of 15 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc, Hocoma AG, MindMaze, Neuro Rehab VR, ReWalk Robotics, Eodyne, reHaptix GmbH, Neofect, Oxford VR, Euleria, Barron Associates, and Virtual Therapy Solutions, LLC are some of the key identified industry players. Other key players include Cooper University Healthcare, Libra@Home, Immersive Rehab, STRIVR Labs, Brain Scope, Magic Leap, and EMOTIV.

Browse TOC on “Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market - Forecast to 2026" 

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-virtual-neurorehabilitation-device-market-2709

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Rehabilitation Centers
  • Home Care Settings

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Brain Stroke
  • Parkinson's Disease
  • Multiple Sclerosis
  • Spinal Cord Injury
  • Cerebral Palsy
  • Schizophrenia
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America                                                                                 

  • The U.S.
  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • South Africa
  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-virtual-neurorehabilitation-device-market-2709

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 602 666 7238


