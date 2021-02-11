Mobile Edge Computing Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2020 With COVID-19 Impact – Meticulous Research® Analysis

Mobile Edge Computing Market by Component, Application (Location-based Services, Unified Communication, Optimized Local Content Distribution, Data Analytics, Environmental Monitoring), Organization Size, and region - Global Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- London, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its latest publication, titled “Mobile Edge Computing Market by Component, Application (Location-based Services, Unified Communication, Optimized Local Content Distribution, Data Analytics, Environmental Monitoring), Organization Size, and region - Global Forecast to 2027”, Meticulous Research® states that the overall mobile edge computing market is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 30.1% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The increasing mobile data traffic & rising need to enhance data quality, rising demand for low-latency processing & real-time automated decision-making solutions, and increasing adoption of MEC solutions across various end use sectors are the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the expansion of MEC in AR/VR applications is expected to offer immense growth opportunities for the growth of the market. However, lack of infrastructure and deployment capabilities can obstruct the growth of this market. Besides, security issues with edge computing are expected to limit this market's growth.

Based on component, the mobile edge computing market is segmented into hardware, platforms, and services. In 2020, the hardware segment commanded the largest share of the overall mobile edge computing market. The growing investment for 5G deployments across the telecommunication industry to improve service quality is one of the key factors fueling investments in edge gateways and hyper-converged infrastructure.

Based on application, the overall mobile edge computing market is segmented into location-based services, video surveillance, unified communication, optimized local content distribution, data analytics, and environmental monitoring. In 2020, the location-based services segment commanded the largest share of the overall mobile edge computing market. Factors such as advancements in positioning technologies and improved rate of data transmission through cloud computing & 5G technologies are driving the growth of this segment. In addition, players operating in the mobile edge computing market are launching MEC platforms for location-based services, which is expected to boost the demand of this market.

Based on organization size, the overall mobile edge computing market is broadly segmented into large and small & mediumsized enterprises. In 2020, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share of the overall mobile edge computing market. The rising volume of data with greater data response requirements and growing network subscriber base has increased the demand for advanced MEC solutions among large enterprises.

Based on geography, the global mobile edge computing market is segmented into five major geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global mobile edge computing market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of North America is primarily attributed to the presence of a large number of players offering MEC technologies, early adoption of new & advanced technologies, and the growing telecommunication sector. Furthermore, rapidly increasing network devices and rising internet traffic in North America are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for the growth of this market. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of MEC solutions in this region is due to the large subscriber base. The MEC technology is expected to help MNOs monetize their applications and improve profit margins. In APAC, there are several important pilot deployments, even though mobile edge computing is, in some places, still a vague concept. The technology is still in its nascent stages of adoption in the region due to the lack of supporting infrastructure and the usage of microdata centers as a preventive measure against data loss.

The mobile edge computing market is dominated by few players, owing to their strong brand recognition, diverse product basket, strong distribution and sales network, and robust growth strategies. The top five companies include Saguna Network, Ltd. (Israel), Vapor IO (U.S.), ZephyrTel (U.S.), and Corning, Inc. (U.S.). Other prominent players such as IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, and AT&T, Inc., among others have vast product portfolio and caters several applications other than MEC solutions & services and hence, these companies are deliberately not included in the revenue share analysis. However, these companies along with the other ones contribute to the overall MEC market. Some of the leading companies in the mobile edge computing market are Huawei technologies co., Ltd. (China), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), AT&T, Inc. (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Adlink Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Emerson Electric co. (U.S.), and GigaSpaces Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com