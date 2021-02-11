Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Data for Rezafungin and Influenza AVCs at the 21st ICHS Symposium

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced an oral presentation and four poster presentations at the 21st International Immunocompromised Host Society (ICHS) Symposium on Infections in the Immunocompromised Host, taking place virtually Feb. 17-19, 2021.



Cidara will share new findings related to rezafungin, its novel once-weekly echinocandin in Phase 3 trials for the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections, in three poster presentations. Additionally, an oral overview of rezafungin by Taylor Sandison, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer of Cidara will be part of the symposium proceedings. Details are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Title: Rezafungin: Evidence and Experience to Date

Presenter: Taylor Sandison, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer, Cidara Therapeutics

Session: Industry Symposia: New anti-fungals

Date and Time: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:40 – 1:00 p.m. AEDT/Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:40 – 9:00 p.m. EST

Poster Presentations:

Title: Safety and Efficacy of Rezafungin in Immunocompromised Patients: Analysis of Outcomes from the Phase 2 STRIVE Trial of Rezafungin for Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis

Presenter: Taylor Sandison, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer, Cidara Therapeutics

A live Q&A session will take place on Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. AEDT/Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. EST.

Title: Efficacy and Safety by Renal Function in the Phase 2 STRIVE Trial of Rezafungin in Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis

Presenter: Shawn Flanagan, Ph.D., vice president clinical pharmacology & early development, Cidara Therapeutics

A live Q&A session will take place on Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. AEDT/Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. EST.

Title: Fungal Eradication with Extended Rezafungin Treatment in a Murine Model of Pneumocystis Pneumonia

Presenter: Taylor Sandison, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer, Cidara Therapeutics

Preclinical data from the antiviral conjugate (AVC) candidate, CD377 for prevention and treatment of influenza, will also be highlighted in one poster presentation. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Poster Presentation:

Title: Efficacy of CD377, a Novel Antiviral Fc-Conjugate, Against Influenza in a Lethal Mouse Model of Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID)

Presenter: James Levin, Ph.D., senior director of preclinical development, Cidara Therapeutics

A live Q&A session will take place on Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. AEDT/Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. EST.

Copies of the abstracts will be made available on the Publications section of the Cidara website.

About Rezafungin

Rezafungin is a novel once-weekly echinocandin being developed for both the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections, such as candidemia and invasive candidiasis. The structure and properties of rezafungin are specifically designed to improve upon a clinically validated mechanism intended to enhance its efficacy and safety potential for patients. Cidara is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial with rezafungin for the first-line treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis (ReSTORE trial) and a second Phase 3 clinical trial of once-weekly rezafungin for the prevention of invasive fungal disease in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation (ReSPECT trial).

About Cloudbreak AVCs

Cidara is developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antivirals from its Cloudbreak antiviral platform that couple potent antivirals to a human antibody fragment. These long-acting, antiviral conjugates (AVCs) directly inhibit viral proliferation while simultaneously engaging the immune system. AVCs are initially being studied for the prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, with the potential to deliver universal protection for an entire flu season with a single dose. Cidara is also advancing preclinical and discovery AVC programs to target other life-threatening viruses, such as RSV, HIV and CoV, including COVID-19.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

