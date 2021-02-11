Agrify Offers New Data Insights Through Partnership with Confident Cannabis

Cutting-edge cultivation intelligence delivers added transparency and consistency to growers

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), today announced a new partnership with Confident Cannabis , the only cannabis B2B wholesale platform powered by verified lab data, that should seamlessly integrate Confident Cannabis’ lab data with Agrify Insights™, allowing cannabis cultivators to augment and improve certain processes to optimize the chemical composition of plants while cultivating at scale.



For the first time, Agrify and Confident Cannabis users can see how cultivation inputs correlate with the final chemotypic expression of their crops in a streamlined and automated way. These powerful data insights should provide operators with a deeper understanding of how indoor growing conditions like humidity, VPD (vapor pressure deficit), lighting, and temperature impact the cannabis plant’s terpene and cannabinoid profiles. The seamless and automated data integration also eliminates tedious manual entry and potential for human error.

“With this data, we believe cultivators will be able to decipher how certain growing environments affect the plant’s chemical composition,” said Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Agrify. “This partnership will allow our clients to understand the cultivation process necessary to achieve their desired targets, whether it’s a better yield, higher terpene expression, or a variety of other objectives. We’re thrilled to partner with Confident Cannabis to provide even more value to our clients in terms of consistency, quality, and reliability at scale.”

“The chemical ratio of a cannabis plant is a function of its genetics and its growing environment, so understanding how different climates affect its chemical profile is crucial to optimizing output,” added Steve Albarran, Co-CEO of Confident Cannabis. “Our integration with Agrify empowers cannabis growers to produce plants with the desired chemical profiles, furthering our shared mission to simplify cannabis wholesale testing and trade to help bring trust and transparency to the cannabis industry.”

The rise of CBD and other minor cannabinoids for numerous health and wellness conditions, such as CBN and its sleep-inducing effects, has led product manufacturers to seek out plants higher in certain compounds than others. The ability for cultivators to use data to better understand how certain growing conditions and processes influence the final chemical expression allows them to produce plants of greater value.

About Agrify (NasdaqCM:AGFY)

We are a developer of premium grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. We use data, science, and technology to empower our customers to be more efficient, more productive, and more intelligent about how they run their businesses. Our highly advanced and proprietary hardware and software solutions have been designed to help our customers achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield, all at the lowest possible cost. For more information, please visit our website at www.agrify.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for additional funds; intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus from our initial public offering, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

About Confident Cannabis

Confident Cannabis was founded to foster a sustainable and vibrant ecosystem in which every ethical cannabis business thrives. Confident Cannabis empowers all verticals in the supply chain—and ultimately consumers—to know what is made, who makes it, and what it’s made of, nationwide, in real-time. It’s the only place where cannabis producers, processors, wholesalers and retailers showcase and discover products from verified businesses with test results directly from licensed labs. For more information, please visit: www.confidentcannabis.com

Company Contacts:

Agrify

Niv Krikov

Chief Financial Officer

niv.krikov@agrify.com

617-896-5240

Rob Kelly

Investor Relations

rob@mattio.com

416-992-4539

Confident Cannabis

Sales

sales@confidentcannabis.com

866-586-5866