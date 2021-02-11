Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senti Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Bio, a leading gene circuit company, today announced that company leadership will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: February 23rd
Event: 1x1 Investor Meetings
   
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Date: March 9th
Event: Presentation (3:00 p.m. EST)
Date: March 11th
Event: 1x1 Investor Meetings

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a next-generation synthetic biology company that is developing gene circuits and programming cells for tremendous therapeutic value. Senti Bio’s mission is to outsmart complex diseases with more intelligent medicines to transform people’s lives. By programming cells to respond, adapt and make decisions, Senti Bio is creating smarter therapies with computer-like logic, enhanced functionality and greater therapeutic control.

Senti Bio is developing a wholly-owned, gene circuit pipeline focused on allogeneic CAR-NK cells to address major challenges in cancer treatment. Senti Bio’s lead product candidates include SENTI-202 and SENTI-301. SENTI-202 is a logic-gated allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the potential treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that more precisely targets and eliminates cancer cells while sparing healthy tissues. SENTI-301 is a combinatorial payload-armed allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the potential treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. Beyond oncology, Senti Bio plans to leverage its gene circuit technology platform to build other cell and gene therapies that may be of interest to strategic partners across diverse therapeutic areas, such as immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular disease, regenerative medicine and genetic diseases. For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at https://www.sentibio.com.

Find more information at sentibio.com
Contact Senti Bio:
Curt Herberts, CFO and CBO
Email: corporate@sentibio.com

Denise Powell (Media)
Email: denise@redhousecomms.com

