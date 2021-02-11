Marijuana Company of America Applauds Hemp Feed Coalition’s Request for Federal Approval of Hemp as Animal Feed Ingredient

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marijuana Company of America Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an emerging company and leader offering unique exposure to the global cannabis sector, today commends the Hemp Feed Coalition (HFC) for being the first organization in the U.S. to submit an application for federal approval of hemp as an official feed ingredient.



According to the HFC, the submission has been put forward for consideration by the Association of American Feed Control Officials and the U.S. Food and Drug Association-Center for Veterinary Medicine (FDA-CVM). Once approved, this ingredient application will allow hempseed meal and cake to be legally used as commercial feed for laying hens.

MCOA is a leader in the global movement to promote industrial hemp as a wellness solution for both humans and animals. In addition to its extensive line of premium hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products for human use, MCOA offers Pet Drops, a CBD-enriched nutritional supplement for cats and dogs. The Company considers the HFC’s application an advancement of hemp’s value in the cannabis sector and a testament to its widespread application.

“As an industry pioneer who has been articulating the value in hemp products for many years, we view this as a demonstration of trust that hemp-based products offer great potential for the wellness of all mammals,” stated Jesus M. Quintero, CEO of MCOA. “Though regulatory hurdles remain before this proposed submission is finalized, MCOA applauds the HFC and looks forward to seeing the outcome.”

About Marijuana Company of America Inc.

Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA) is an emerging company and leader offering unique exposure to the global cannabis sector. The Company recently transitioned from research & development to a revenue-producing cannabis marketing company focused on sales & marketing of the Company’s line of proprietary botanical legal hemp-based CBD (cannabidiol) “hempSMART™” products.

hempSMART™ offers an extensive full line of premium CBD organic products that are scientifically driven and double lab tested to ensure purity and potency. The Company will direct the sale of its products to wholesalers, distributors, the medical community, online e-commerce consumer platforms, and a proven network affiliate marketing program. The Company has also launched international sales, production, and marketing expansion.

About hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

