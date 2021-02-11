NV5 Launches INSITE, a Cloud-based Geospatial Data Management Platform

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, announced today that Quantum Spatial, a division of NV5, has launched INSITE , a cloud-based geospatial data management platform that enables users to more intelligently and cost-effectively manage geospatial data. INSITE provides tools for the electric utilities and telecommunication industries, as well as federal, state, and local governments to support geospatial data aggregation, access, and collaboration across the enterprise.



INSITE is delivered through a subscription-based pricing model and supports the management of all types of geospatial data to accommodate the diverse set of technologies leveraged today. INSITE’s proprietary technology allows users to search, serve, and visualize massive datasets. INSITE can also be integrated with enterprise resource and asset management systems, such as Esri, IBM, SAP, and other engineering analysis platforms.

“As North America’s largest geospatial solutions provider, Quantum Spatial continually innovates and develops new technologies to help clients maximize the use of their geospatial information. Delivered through a multi-year, subscription-based model, INSITE provides a cloud-based data management platform accessible from any computer and strengthens our embedded relationships with clients who depend on NV5’s geospatial expertise,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

“INSITE was purpose-built to allow users to collaborate more effectively, visualize large and diverse data with ease, and gain real-time insights through powerful analytics,” said Mark Abatto, President and COO of NV5 Geospatial.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a leading provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection and consulting, infrastructure support services, utility services, buildings and program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

