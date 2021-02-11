Colliers Reports Better Than Anticipated Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Majority of revenues from higher margin recurring services

/EIN News/ -- Operating highlights:

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (in millions of US$, except EPS) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 913.7 $ 928.3 $ 2,786.9 $ 3,045.8 Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) 154.9 144.3 361.4 359.5 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.79 2.01 4.18 4.67 GAAP operating earnings 79.4 99.4 164.6 218.2 GAAP EPS 0.80 1.20 1.22 2.57

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced operating and financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. All amounts are in US dollars.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, revenues were $913.7 million, down 2% (4% in local currency) relative to the same quarter in the prior year, adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $154.9 million, up 7% (4% in local currency) and adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.79, down 11% versus the prior year period. Fourth quarter adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.07 lower excluding foreign exchange impacts. GAAP operating earnings were $79.4 million, relative to $99.4 million in the prior year quarter. GAAP diluted net earnings per share were $0.80 relative to $1.20 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter GAAP EPS would have been approximately $0.07 lower excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, revenues were $2.79 billion, down 9% (9% in local currency) relative to the same period in the prior year, adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $361.4 million, up 1% (flat in local currency) versus prior year and adjusted EPS (note 2) was $4.18, down 10% versus prior year. Full year adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.04 lower excluding foreign exchange impacts. GAAP operating earnings were $164.6 million, relative to $218.2 million in 2019. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.22 per share, relative to $2.57 in the prior year period. Full year GAAP EPS would have been approximately $0.04 lower excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

“Colliers delivered better than anticipated financial results for our fourth quarter and full year 2020, despite the ongoing impact of the global pandemic. The strong finish is a testament to our unique enterprising culture and the steps taken over the past few years to transform Colliers into a more balanced and resilient professional services and investment management company. The majority of our revenues and more than 60% of our Adjusted EBITDA now come from high quality recurring services with the balance coming from transactional services,” said Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman and CEO of Colliers.

“During 2020, despite many challenges, we continued to invest with a long-term perspective adding Colliers Mortgage and Colliers Engineering & Design, two new platforms that performed better than expected and offer additional growth opportunities in the future. After year end, we also formally launched our new visual identity designed for today’s evolving digital era, a natural evolution of the iconic Colliers brand and reaffirming our commitment to accelerating success for our clients and our people, as we lead our company and industry into the future. With our proven track record of more than 25 years, strong balance sheet, unique enterprising culture and significant inside ownership, we are confident that Colliers will emerge from this pandemic stronger and more balanced than ever,” he concluded.

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com , Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn .

Consolidated Revenues by Line of Service

Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands of US$) December 31 Change Change December 31 Change Change (LC = local currency) 2020 2019 in US$ % in LC% 2020 2019 in US$ % in LC% Outsourcing & Advisory $ 377,191 $ 331,152 14% 12% $ 1,226,877 $ 1,148,915 7% 7% Investment Management (1) 43,676 44,722 -2% -3% 172,594 174,588 -1% -1% Leasing 215,516 292,489 -26% -29% 686,482 946,399 -27% -28% Capital Markets 277,333 259,925 7% 4% 700,904 775,909 -10% -10% Total revenues $ 913,716 $ 928,288 -2% -4% $ 2,786,857 $ 3,045,811 -9% -9% (1) Investment Management local currency revenues, excluding pass-through carried interest, were up 4% and 8% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.



Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter declined 4% on a local currency basis, driven by pandemic-related declines primarily in Leasing activity. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies were down 15% (note 3).

For the year ended December 31, 2020, consolidated revenues declined 9% on a local currency basis, with the impact of the pandemic beginning in March 2020. Full year consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies were down 16% (note 3).

Segmented Fourth Quarter Results

Revenues in the Americas region totalled $524.9 million for the fourth quarter, up 8% (8% in local currency) versus $486.0 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue growth was driven by recent acquisitions with modest internal revenue growth in Outsourcing & Advisory and Capital Markets, partially offset by lower Leasing revenues. Adjusted EBITDA was $70.3 million, up 40% from $50.2 million in the prior year quarter, which includes the impact of recent acquisitions and measures implemented to manage operating costs. GAAP operating earnings were $54.8 million, relative to $35.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Revenues in the EMEA region totalled $182.5 million for the fourth quarter compared to $225.6 million in the prior year quarter, down 19% (24% in local currency) with declines attributable to the pandemic experienced across all service lines. Adjusted EBITDA was $35.6 million, versus $51.2 million in the prior year. GAAP operating earnings were $26.4 million compared to $42.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenues in the Asia Pacific region totalled $162.6 million for the fourth quarter compared to $171.7 million in the prior year quarter, down 5% (11% in local currency) on a pandemic-related decline in transactional businesses partially offset by growth in the Outsourcing & Advisory service line. Adjusted EBITDA was $36.0 million as compared to $32.5 million in the prior year quarter. GAAP operating earnings were $30.4 million, versus $28.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Investment Management revenues for the fourth quarter were $43.7 million compared to $44.7 million in the prior year quarter. No pass-through revenue from historical carried interest was recognized in the fourth quarter, versus $3.1 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of pass-through revenue, revenues were up 5% (4% in local currency) and were positively impacted by strong growth in both open and closed-end funds series. Adjusted EBITDA was $18.4 million, up 12% relative to $16.5 million in the prior year quarter. GAAP operating earnings were $10.4 million in the quarter, versus $9.9 million in the prior year quarter. Assets under management were $39.5 billion at December 31, 2020, up 9% from $36.2 billion at September 30, 2020 and up 20%, a significant increase from $32.9 billion at December 31, 2019.

Unallocated global corporate costs as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $5.4 million in the fourth quarter, relative to $6.0 million in the prior year quarter. The corporate GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $42.5 million, relative to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 attributable to an increase in the fair value of contingent acquisition consideration on strong operating performance of recently acquired businesses.

Segmented Full Year Results

Revenues in the Americas region totalled $1.63 billion for the full year compared to $1.69 billion in the prior year, down 4% (3% in local currency). The decline was primarily attributable to lower Leasing activity due to the pandemic which was partly offset by contributions from recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA was $180.4 million, up 19% from $151.3 million in the prior year and included the impact of (i) recent acquisitions of Colliers Mortgage and Colliers Engineering & Design and (ii) measures implemented to manage operating costs as a result of the pandemic. GAAP operating earnings were $121.4 million, versus $103.7 million in 2019.

EMEA region revenues totalled $516.5 million for the year compared to $636.5 million in the prior year, down 19% (20% in local currency) on lower activity attributable to the pandemic across all service lines. Adjusted EBITDA was $45.9 million, versus $80.3 million in the prior year. GAAP operating earnings were $8.3 million as compared to $48.5 million in 2019.

Asia Pacific region revenues totalled $470.6 million for the year compared to $542.6 million in the prior year, down 13% (15% in local currency) primarily on lower Leasing and Capital Markets activity due to the pandemic, partially offset by a small increase in Outsourcing & Advisory revenues. Adjusted EBITDA was $66.3 million, versus $76.2 million in the prior year. GAAP operating earnings were $45.2 million, versus $67.1 million in the prior year.

Investment Management revenues were $172.6 million compared to $174.6 million in the prior year. Pass-through revenue from historical carried interest represented $4.2 million in the current year, versus $19.2 million in the prior year. Excluding the impact of pass-through revenue, revenues were up 8% (8% in local currency) and were positively impacted by strong fundraising in closed end funds and growth in open-end funds. Adjusted EBITDA was $69.5 million relative to $61.9 million in the prior year. GAAP operating earnings were $40.7 million, versus $35.0 million in 2019.

Unallocated global corporate costs as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $0.7 million in 2020, relative to $10.3 million in the prior year with the change attributable to lower compensation and variable expenses. The corporate GAAP operating loss was $51.1 million, relative to $36.2 million in 2019 attributable to an increase in the fair value of contingent acquisition consideration based on strong operating performance of recently acquired businesses.

2021 Outlook

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to subside over the course of 2021, although the timing and extent remain uncertain. Transactional revenues are anticipated to rebound in the second half of the year, while Outsourcing & Advisory and Investment Management revenues are expected to remain resilient throughout the year. The outlook for the full year 2021 (relative to 2020), including the full year impact of acquisitions completed during 2020, is as follows:

Full Year 2021 Outlook Revenue +10% to +25% Adjusted EBITDA +10% to +25%

This outlook is based on the Company’s best available information as of the date of this press release and remains subject to change based on numerous macroeconomic, health, social, geo-political and related factors.

During 2020, the Company took significant measures to maintain business continuity across all service lines, including steps to optimize the level of all critical functions across our business. Expenses incurred in connection with these adjustments are recorded as restructuring costs (note 1) and were primarily severance related. The Company may take further cost management measures in future quarters.

The Company also received wage subsidies totalling $10.9 million during the fourth quarter ($34.8 million for the full year) from governments in several countries. These subsidies were recorded in earnings as an offset to employment costs. The Company may receive further government wage subsidies in future quarters.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include the Company’s financial performance outlook and statements regarding goals, beliefs, strategies, objectives, plans or current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: economic conditions, especially as they relate to commercial and consumer credit conditions and consumer spending, particularly in regions where our business may be concentrated; commercial real estate property values, vacancy rates and general conditions of financial liquidity for real estate transactions; trends in pricing and risk assumption for commercial real estate services; the effect of significant movements in average capitalization rates across different property types; a reduction by companies in their reliance on outsourcing for their commercial real estate needs, which would affect revenues and operating performance; competition in the markets served by the Company; the ability to attract new clients and to retain major clients and renew related contracts; the ability to retain and incentivize producers; increases in wage and benefit costs; the effects of changes in interest rates on the cost of borrowing; unexpected increases in operating costs, such as insurance, workers’ compensation and health care; changes in the frequency or severity of insurance incidents relative to historical experience; the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to the US dollar on the Company’s Canadian dollar, Euro, Australian dollar and UK pound sterling denominated revenues and expenses; the impact of pandemics on client demand for the Company’s services, the ability of the Company to deliver its services and the health and productivity of its employees; the impact of political events including elections, referenda, trade policy changes, immigration policy changes, hostilities and terrorism on the Company’s operations; the ability to identify and make acquisitions at reasonable prices and successfully integrate acquired operations; the ability to execute on, and adapt to, information technology strategies and trends; the ability to comply with laws and regulations related to our global operations, including real estate and mortgage banking licensure, labour and employment laws and regulations, as well as the anti-corruption laws and trade sanctions; and changes in government laws and policies at the federal, state/provincial or local level that may adversely impact the business.

Additional information and risk factors are identified in the Company’s other periodic filings with Canadian and US securities regulators (which factors are adopted herein and a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedar.com ). Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income) other than equity earnings from non-consolidated investments; (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization, including amortization of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”); (v) gains attributable to MSRs; (vi) acquisition-related items (including transaction costs, contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments and contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense); (vii) restructuring costs and (viii) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands of US$) December 31 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings $ 49,568 $ 67,877 $ 94,489 $ 137,585 Income tax 22,980 25,742 42,046 53,013 Other income, net (1,427 ) (868 ) (2,906 ) (1,853 ) Interest expense, net 8,322 6,677 30,949 29,452 Operating earnings 79,443 99,428 164,578 218,197 Depreciation and amortization 38,795 25,382 125,906 94,664 Gains attributable to MSRs (9,668 ) - (17,065 ) - Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments 1,468 - 2,919 - Acquisition-related items 34,349 9,767 45,848 28,532 Restructuring costs 6,947 7,110 29,628 10,252 Stock-based compensation expense 3,572 2,633 9,628 7,831 Adjusted EBITDA $ 154,906 $ 144,320 $ 361,442 $ 359,476

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per common share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share as calculated under the If-Converted method, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions and MSRs; (iii) gains attributable to MSRs; (iv) acquisition-related items; (v) restructuring costs and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

Adjusted EPS is calculated using the “if-converted” method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were issued on May 19, 2020. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The “if-converted” method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the “if-converted” method is anti-dilutive for the GAAP diluted EPS calculation but dilutive for the adjusted EPS calculation

Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands of US$) December 31 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings $ 49,568 $ 67,877 $ 94,489 $ 137,585 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (15,666 ) (12,930 ) (29,572 ) (26,829 ) Interest on Convertible Notes 2,300 - 5,673 - Amortization of intangible assets 27,544 16,437 86,557 61,273 Gains attributable to MSRs (9,668 ) - (17,065 ) - Acquisition-related items 34,349 9,767 45,848 28,532 Restructuring costs 6,947 7,110 29,628 10,252 Stock-based compensation expense 3,572 2,633 9,628 7,831 Income tax on adjustments (15,115 ) (7,493 ) (35,350 ) (22,232 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (4,257 ) (2,769 ) (11,479 ) (9,868 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 79,574 $ 80,632 $ 178,357 $ 186,544 Three months ended Twelve months ended (in US$) December 31 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted net earnings per common share $ 0.80 $ 1.20 $ 1.25 $ 2.57 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.01 0.17 0.37 0.20 Amortization expense, net of tax 0.35 0.25 1.23 0.93 Gains attributable to MSRs, net of tax (0.09 ) - (0.22 ) - Acquisition-related items 0.53 0.19 0.82 0.58 Restructuring costs, net of tax 0.12 0.13 0.51 0.19 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.07 0.07 0.22 0.20 Adjusted EPS $ 1.79 $ 2.01 $ 4.18 $ 4.67 Diluted weighted average shares for Adjusted EPS (thousands) 44,365 40,109 42,647 39,980

3. Local currency revenue growth rate and internal revenue growth rate measures

Percentage revenue variances presented on a local currency basis are calculated by translating the current period results of our non-US dollar denominated operations to US dollars using the foreign currency exchange rates from the periods against which the current period results are being compared. Percentage revenue variances presented on an internal growth basis are calculated assuming no impact from acquired entities in the current and prior periods. Revenue from acquired entities, including any foreign exchange impacts, are treated as acquisition growth until the respective anniversaries of the acquisitions. We believe that these revenue growth rate methodologies provide a framework for assessing the Company’s performance and operations excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions. Since these revenue growth rate measures are not calculated under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

4. Assets under management

We use the term assets under management (“AUM”) as a measure of the scale of our Investment Management operations. AUM is defined as the gross market value of operating assets and the projected gross cost of development properties of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide management and advisory services, including capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts have the right to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments. Our definition of AUM may differ from those used by other issuers and as such may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands of US$, except per share amounts) Three months Twelve months ended December 31 ended December 31 (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 913,716 $ 928,288 $ 2,786,857 $ 3,045,811 Cost of revenues 543,124 576,609 1,740,860 1,959,544 Selling, general and administrative expenses 218,005 217,102 709,665 744,874 Depreciation 11,251 8,945 39,349 33,391 Amortization of intangible assets 27,544 16,437 86,557 61,273 Acquisition-related items (1) 34,349 9,767 45,848 28,532 Operating earnings 79,443 99,428 164,578 218,197 Interest expense, net 8,322 6,677 30,949 29,452 Equity earnings from unconsolidated investments (1,468 ) (845 ) (2,919 ) (2,065 ) Other income 41 (23 ) 13 212 Earnings before income tax 72,548 93,619 136,535 190,598 Income tax 22,980 25,742 42,046 53,013 Net earnings 49,568 67,877 94,489 137,585 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 15,666 12,930 29,572 26,829 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 270 6,934 15,843 7,853 Net earnings attributable to Company $ 33,632 $ 48,013 $ 49,074 $ 102,903 Net earnings per common share Basic $ 0.84 $ 1.21 $ 1.23 $ 2.60 Diluted (2) $ 0.80 $ 1.20 $ 1.22 $ 2.57 Adjusted EPS (3) $ 1.79 $ 2.01 $ 4.18 $ 4.67 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 40,111 39,754 39,986 39,550 Diluted 44,365 40,109 40,179 39,980





Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs. (2) Diluted EPS is calculated using the “if-converted” method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were issued on May 19, 2020. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The “if-converted” method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. For the three-month period and year ended December 30, 2020, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes was $1,691 and $4,170, respectively. The “if-converted” method is dilutive for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 and anti-dilutive for the year ended December 31, 2020. (3) See definition and reconciliation above.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US$) (unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,614 $ 114,993 Restricted cash (1) 20,919 - Accounts receivable and contract assets 433,250 436,717 Warehouse receivables (2) 232,207 - Prepaids and other assets 192,821 155,606 Real estate assets held for sale - 10,741 Current assets 1,035,811 718,057 Other non-current assets 94,679 92,350 Fixed assets 129,221 107,197 Operating lease right-of-use assets 288,134 263,639 Deferred tax assets, net 45,008 37,420 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,699,314 1,426,675 Real estate assets held for sale - 247,376 Total assets $ 3,292,167 $ 2,892,714 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 748,660 $ 757,284 Other current liabilities 53,661 56,702 Long-term debt - current 9,024 4,223 Warehouse credit facilities (2) 218,018 - Operating lease liabilities - current 78,923 69,866 Liabilities related to real estate assets held for sale - 36,191 Current liabilities 1,108,286 924,266 Long-term debt - non-current 470,871 607,181 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 251,680 229,224 Other liabilities 158,366 99,873 Deferred tax liabilities, net 50,523 28,018 Convertible notes 223,957 - Liabilities related to real estate assets held for sale - 127,703 Redeemable non-controlling interests 442,375 359,150 Shareholders' equity 586,109 517,299 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,292,167 $ 2,892,714 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt (3) $ 479,895 $ 611,404 Total debt, net of cash (3) 323,281 496,411 Net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio (4) 1.0 1.4





Note to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (1) Restricted cash consists primarily of cash amounts set aside to satisfy legal or contractual requirements arising in the normal course of business, primarily Colliers Mortgage. (2) Warehouse receivables represent mortgage loans receivable, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under warehouse credit facilities which fund loans that financial institutions have committed to purchase. (3) Excluding warehouse credit facilities and convertible notes. (4) Net debt for financial leverage ratio excludes restricted cash, warehouse credit facilities and convertible notes, in accordance with debt agreements.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US$) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 49,568 $ 67,877 $ 94,488 $ 137,585 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 38,795 25,382 125,906 94,664 Gains attributable to mortgage servicing rights (9,668 ) - (17,065 ) - Gains attributable to the fair value of loan premiums and origination fees (22,418 ) - (38,531 ) - Deferred income tax 3,790 3,286 (13,184 ) (6,699 ) Other 43,214 16,020 80,497 57,520 103,281 112,565 232,111 283,070 (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other assets (31,683 ) (89,503 ) 49,039 (89,235 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (73,645 ) 36,564 (13,901 ) (15,692 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued compensation 67,780 123,895 (78,591 ) 16,580 Contingent acquisition consideration paid (2,540 ) (3,216 ) (18,224 ) (8,928 ) Proceeds from sale of mortgage loans 744,907 - 1,226,041 - Origination of mortgage loans (769,532 ) - (1,395,734 ) - Increase in warehouse credit facilities 36,802 - 193,168 - Sale proceeds from AR Facility, net of repurchases (13,141 ) 7,268 (27,431 ) 124,963 Net cash provided by operating activities 62,229 187,573 166,478 310,758 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,692 ) (56,899 ) (205,608 ) (80,576 ) Purchases of fixed assets (10,823 ) (12,888 ) (40,353 ) (44,197 ) Purchase of held for sale real estate assets (38,464 ) (94,223 ) (84,382 ) (94,223 ) Proceeds from sale of held for sale real estate assets 84,382 - 178,604 - Cash collections on AR facility deferred purchase price 13,862 12,936 51,994 28,100 Other investing activities (12,573 ) (7,459 ) (13,713 ) (27,372 ) Net cash used in investing activities 34,692 (158,533 ) (113,458 ) (218,268 ) Financing activities (Decrease) increase in long-term debt, net (181,192 ) (10,612 ) (163,064 ) (59,312 ) Issuance of convertible notes - - 230,000 - Purchases of non-controlling interests, net of sales (813 ) (652 ) (19,791 ) (11,480 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders - - (3,992 ) (3,940 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (6,636 ) (4,007 ) (35,698 ) (31,858 ) Other financing activities 4,581 (1,173 ) (6,406 ) 5,602 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (184,060 ) (16,444 ) 1,049 (100,988 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 16,939 721 8,471 (3,541 ) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (70,200 ) 13,317 62,540 (12,039 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 247,733 101,676 114,993 127,032 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 177,533 $ 114,993 $ 177,533 $ 114,993





Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) Asia Investment (unaudited) Americas EMEA Pacific Management Corporate Consolidated Three months ended December 31 2020 Revenues $ 524,860 $ 182,461 $ 162,616 $ 43,676 $ 103 $ 913,716 Adjusted EBITDA 70,267 35,599 36,034 18,425 (5,419 ) 154,906 Operating earnings (loss) 54,834 26,407 30,354 10,391 (42,543 ) 79,443 2019 Revenues $ 486,038 $ 225,589 $ 171,681 $ 44,722 $ 258 $ 928,288 Adjusted EBITDA 50,170 51,163 32,495 16,509 (6,017 ) 144,320 Operating earnings (loss) 35,453 42,682 28,066 9,867 (16,641 ) 99,427 Asia Investment Americas EMEA Pacific Management Corporate Consolidated Twelve months ended December 31 2020 Revenues $ 1,626,372 $ 516,507 $ 470,632 $ 172,594 $ 752 $ 2,786,857 Adjusted EBITDA 180,427 45,934 66,292 69,488 (699 ) 361,442 Operating earnings 121,371 8,336 45,221 40,738 (51,088 ) 164,578 2019 Revenues $ 1,690,507 $ 636,466 $ 542,609 $ 174,588 $ 1,641 $ 3,045,811 Adjusted EBITDA 151,347 80,342 76,209 61,907 (10,329 ) 359,476 Operating earnings 103,731 48,510 67,062 35,048 (36,154 ) 218,197



















