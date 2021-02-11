Newly Merged ServiceNow Integrator to be Rebranded as Thirdera, Names New CEO and Chairman

The industry’s largest pure-play ServiceNow consultancy, formed through the merger of Evergreen Systems, Cerna and Novo/Scale, will now be led by longtime ServiceNow leaders, Jason Wojahn and Marc Talluto

Two weeks ago, Evergreen Systems announced that it had merged with two other leading ServiceNow partners – Cerna Solutions and Novo/Scale. Today, the merged companies announced they will rebrand as Thirdera, cementing the firm's position as the leading pure play ServiceNow partner.



Thirdera will continue to focus on helping large and mid-market enterprises transform their businesses around ServiceNow technologies. But unlike other large global systems integrators, Thirdera will maintain the agility of a smaller firm, combining its deep ServiceNow expertise and industry experience to serve thousands of customers worldwide.

In conjunction with the rebrand news, Thirdera is naming Jason Wojahn CEO and Marc Talluto Chairman of the Board. Both are experienced ServiceNow leaders and technology executives. Wojahn served as President of the ServiceNow Business Unit at Cloud Sherpas prior to its acquisition by Accenture, where he was Senior Managing Director and Global ServiceNow Practice Lead, which he grew through organic and acquisitional efforts to more than $350 million in annual revenue and over 6,000 employees. Talluto previously was CEO of Fruition Partners, which he boot-strapped into one of the industry’s leading ServiceNow integrators. Fruition Partners was acquired in 2015 by DXC Technology, where Talluto expanded the business line by consolidating and integrating numerous ServiceNow regional partners.

“We are extremely excited to announce the launch of Thirdera, a name that reflects not only our deep roots, skills and experience in the ServiceNow market. But also sets our ambition to usher in a new era of ServiceNow partner, dedicated, and focused on digital transformation and innovation” said Wojahn. “The people, solutions, global reach and expertise we offer are second to none, and our entire team is aligned in a mission to help companies maximize the value of their ServiceNow investments.”

The name-change will not alter the firm’s focus, which continues to be helping IT deliver consumer-like experiences to their users and aligning services across key tasks and processes on ServiceNow. This opportunity is more acute than ever given the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“In the new digital paradigm, IT must become every company’s primary source of innovation,” said Talluto. “Our customers understand all too well the urgent need to change the way they work. They know they must harness the power and promise of the cloud, automation and digitization to get there. The combination of our differentiated IP and proprietary solutions make us uniquely capable of helping customers unlock their potential and accelerate their growth and productivity using ServiceNow technologies.”

“The merger, the rebrand and appointment decisions demonstrate the vision, leadership and commitment to ServiceNow customers that we’ve come to expect from Jason and Marc,” said Kevin Haverty, Chief Revenue Officer at ServiceNow. “We are excited to see how Thirdera will drive a new era of growth in the ServiceNow partner ecosystem, and we look forward to working closely with its team to delight ServiceNow customers.”

About Thirdera

Thirdera is a portfolio company of Sunstone Partners and an elite level ServiceNow partner consulting on the entire portfolio. They enable mid-market and enterprise customers to leverage the full power of ServiceNow through complete, workflow-enabled services. Their approach speeds customer outcomes, reduces work, reduces complexity and brings legacy IT investments a new life as an integral part of end-to-end workflow services. With employees in the North America, Latin America and India, Thirdera serves both public and private sectors, including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing and energy. To be notified of more updates, visit www.thirdera.com