Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,875 in the last 365 days.

GreenBox POS to Present at Winter Wonderland Conference – Best Ideas From The Buyside

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced that management will present at the Microcap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference - Best Ideas From The Buyside taking place February 16-19, 2021.

Ben Errez, Chairman and Executive Vice President is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows.

Winter Wonderland Conference – Best Ideas From the Buyside

Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (12:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/40017

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Winter Wonderland Conference or to schedule a one-on-one, please visit https://microcaprodeo.com/

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group - MZ North America
312-261-6430
GRBX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


Primary Logo

You just read:

GreenBox POS to Present at Winter Wonderland Conference – Best Ideas From The Buyside

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.