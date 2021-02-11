Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BC Craft Supply Co. Announces Trading on the OTC Pink Market

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (the “Company” or “BC Craft”) (CSE:CRFT) (FSE:ZZD1) (OTC: CRFTF) is pleased to announce that the Financial Regulatory Authority has accepted the Company's Form 211 for filing and its common shares have begun trading on the OTC Pink Market in the United States under the symbol "CRFTF".

The common shares of the Company are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CRFT" as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "ZZD1".

ABOUT BC CRAFT SUPPLY CO.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, BC Craft Supply Co. has aggregated the best legacy-era talent from Canada's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. The team at BC Craft supports the most talented cannabis cultivators in Canada to transition into their supply chain, bringing with them their unique cultivars and years of experience with the plant. In exchange for support with licensing, compliance and distribution, cultivators will sign on as a BC Craft supplier. This makes BC Craft uniquely positioned to be the premium cannabis brand in Canada.

BC Craft’s subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a license to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

CONTACT

Matthew Watters, Director
Phone: 604-687-2038
Email: mwatters@bccraftsupplyco.com 

DISCLAIMER AND READER ADVISORY

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BC Craft disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


