Energage Names Paycor a Winner of the 2021 Top Workplace USA Award

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced it has earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program’s 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.



Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

Paycor is proud to be recognized for this prestigious award. Even during a challenging year, Paycor associates helped create a dynamic culture and worked hard to deliver results for our customers. Paycor has spent 30 years developing a work environment where associates can be productive, grow in their careers and achieve personal and professional goals. Paycor is dedicated to providing a culture where people love to work and this award is a testament to that charter.

“At Paycor, our culture is centered around our Guiding Principles, like Do the Right Thing and Taking Care of Each Other, and this past year, those priorities couldn’t have been more important,” said Karen Crone, Chief Human Resources Officer at Paycor. “Our goal is always to make Paycor a place where you can grow personally and professionally, achieve meaningful success and Have Fun Along the Way. I’m proud of our associates for facing adversity and rising together over a very difficult year for so many.”

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

