Central Agencies Ltd. Builds Digital Broker Strategy with Applied

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga, ON, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Central Agencies Ltd. and Broker Canada Insurance Group Ltd. has selected Applied to digitally transform their brokerage. Applied’s Digital Brokerage software will enable the brokerage to provide a paperless experience for its rapidly growing team through automated policy and administrative workflows, while also delivering digital experiences to insureds throughout the personal and commercial lines policy lifecycle, from application and quoting to mobile self-service, to provide secure access to critical policy documents.

“Central Agencies is focused upon delivering a fully digital experience to our customers and providing the best possible tools and technology for our network of producers and our employees,” said Kathy McCracken, president, Central Agencies and Broker Canada. “Applied’s Digital Brokerage software will allow us to continue to accelerate our growth across Canada and further allow an omni-channel experience for our customers.”

Applied’s Digital Brokerage software consists of a foundational management system, mobile technology, insurer connectivity, and commercial lines submissions digitization and automation hosted on the cloud. Applied software enables brokerages to eliminate duplicative work and create higher-value business transactions to deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. Digital brokerages operate more efficiently, better leverage insurer relationships, improve customer service, minimize E&O and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“Forward-looking brokerages are leaning into the digital future of insurance, looking to technology to connect staff, consumers and insurers in simple, collaborative ways,” said Steve Whitelaw, vice president of Industry & Partner Relations, Applied Systems. “Applied will enable Central Agencies to deliver digital experiences for all stakeholders, creating greater productivity, intelligence and profitable growth for the company.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Central Agencies Ltd. and Broker Canada Insurance Group Ltd.

Founded in 1989, we are an independent family owned brokerage that represents over 70+ Insurance Markets, has 3 Branches and over 100 licensed brokers across 4 provinces. Our unique Producer model offers Industry leading commissions of 100% on New/LOB Business and up to 75% on Renewals.

