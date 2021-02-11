Timbercreek Announces Formation of Advisory Committee and Chair

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Capital is pleased to announce its newly formed Advisory Committee, which will include industry leaders from Canada’s pension plan network and investment professionals with deep expertise in real estate, asset management and consulting. The Advisory Committee will work with Timbercreek’s leadership team to provide guidance on existing and future strategies and services, and their delivery to investors globally.



The Advisory Committee will be chaired by Mr. Blair Cowper-Smith, Principal & Founder of Eric Park Business Solutions, a Canadian advisory & consulting firm.

Previously, Mr. Cowper-Smith was Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) where he also served as a member of the Senior Executive Team, with responsibilities including regulatory affairs, law, governance, and fundraising. Prior to joining OMERS, he was a Senior Partner at McCarthy Tétrault LLP, where his practice focused on mergers and acquisitions, infrastructure, governance, and private equity. Mr. Cowper-Smith’s current or prior board appointments include Hydro One, Porter Airlines, 407 ETR, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, Face the Future Foundation, Golf Town and the Global Strategic Investment Alliance.

He served on the Public Policy Committee of the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance and on the Securities Advisory Committee of the Ontario Securities Commission. Mr. Cowper-Smith regularly delivers presentations on governance at the Directors College at McMaster University.

Mr. Cowper-Smith holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Master of Laws (LLM) from Osgoode Hall Law School at York University and holds his ICD.D.

Blair Cowper-Smith commented, “This is a great company with a proven track record in space it knows very well. It has experience dealing with a full range of investors within and outside of Canada including some of Canada's biggest. Its management team is thoughtful and innovative.”

“We are thrilled to announce Blair’s leadership of our Advisory Committee. His decades of experience, and the relationships he has developed over that period, will be a valuable asset as we continue to focus on providing compelling alternative yield strategies to sophisticated investors seeking diversification. We look forward to announcing additional appointments to the Committee in the weeks ahead,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek Capital.

About Timbercreek:

Founded in 1999, Timbercreek is one of Canada’s leading alternative asset class investment managers, focused on providing structured financing solutions to experienced real estate owners and investors across selectively identified urban centres primarily in Canada, United States, Ireland/UK. Through active and direct investment, we employ a thematic approach to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns for our investors and partners, leveraging the diversified expertise and relationships of our highly experienced team to invest capital across a wide range of asset classes.

Timbercreek’s team of 40 investment professionals have extensive domain expertise in these markets and combine an entrepreneurial growth focus with institutional risk management. Since 2007, the Timbercreek team has directly originated, underwritten, funded and serviced over 650 individual loans representing over $11 billion of capital, financed by public and private Timbercreek investment vehicles, as well as many institutional partners.

Timbercreek has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, New York, and Dublin. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreek.com

CONTACT:

Blair Tamblyn, Chief Executive Office

btamblyn@timbercreek.com

Karynna Ma, Executive Director | Institutional Business Development

kma@timbercreek.com