Star2Star Awarded 2021 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star , a global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named their cloud-native platform and remote work solutions suite as 2021 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer winners presented by TMCnet .



The award honors companies whose software and other solutions support the massive increase in Remote Working brought on by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Star2Star offers the industry’s leading cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration platform. As COVID-19 became critical and businesses went into lockdown, Star2Star immediately took action to help their Partners and Customers leverage the remote work capabilities of their platform. They created a remote work bundled set to make the transition as smooth and effortless as possible. Star2Star’s solutions portfolio and the remote work suite include desktop and mobile softphones, Video Meetings, large-scale audio conferencing, business text messaging, customer service and contact center platforms, collaboration tools, cloud-based auto attendants, voicemail-to-email, and various application integrations such as curbside pickup and customized workflows to overcome any range of remote work challenges.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Remote Work Pioneer” said Michelle Accardi , President and Chief Revenue Officer of Star2Star. “As a leader in cloud-based communications, remote work capabilities are an intrinsic part of our services. We were fortunate to be able to go fully remote as a company at the start of the pandemic thanks to these capabilities, and focus on providing the same level of flexibility to our Partners and Customers.”

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of remote working software, TMC is proud to announce Star2Star as a recipient of the 1st Annual Remote Work Pioneer Award,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “Star2Star is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends.”

The 2021 TMCnet Remote work Pioneer Award will be highlighted on TMCnet news portal.

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.