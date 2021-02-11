Symphony RetailAI Named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI, the leading global provider of integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and manufacturers, today announced that it was recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems (Gartner subscription required). Symphony RetailAI is one of 24 vendors named in the report.



According to Gartner, “The very best retail supply chains have the capability to utilize all available inventory within their own distribution centers and store networks, and increasingly through collaboration with consumer products (CP) suppliers and manufacturers, especially for drop-ship order fulfillment. These retailers also have the confidence in their fulfillment operation to offer to their consumers an increasingly wide portfolio of order collection and delivery services, also at different fulfillment speeds.”

Symphony RetailAI’s Retail Order Management System allows retailers to easily manage orders across any channel – from supplier to consumer – and has demonstrated up to 40% productivity improvement, while giving customers what they want. Symphony RetailAI’s order fulfillment solution connects to all solutions in the company’s supply chain suite, providing a 360-degree view of connected inventory and eliminating disconnects.

“Today’s consumers expect the best service possible throughout the purchasing and fulfillment process,” said Patrick Buellet, Chief Strategy Officer, Symphony RetailAI. “By using current and future information, with a 360-degree view of inventory to address dynamic changes in any part of the supply chain, retailers can strike the balance between costs and customer expectations. We believe Symphony RetailAI’s recognition as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems demonstrates our ability to provide these critical capabilities.”

