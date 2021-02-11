CapLinked Revolutionizes Deal-Making with “EZ Q&A” Feature

Powerful new feature from CapLinked speeds up deal-making and streamlines one of the most tedious aspects of due diligence. It’s like Q&A on autopilot.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapLinked, Inc. ( https://www.caplinked.com/ ), a developer of cloud-based information control software, today announced the launch of EZ Q&A, a powerful new feature designed to reduce the time required to complete complex business deals.



CapLinked’s fintech platform enables clients to securely share information between companies and manage interactions during transactions and complex projects. The debut of EZ Q&A promises to make that process go faster and smoother by streamlining the question and answer (Q&A) process during due diligence for both sides. By enabling easier communication and routing inquiries to the right party, EZ Q&A is like putting Q&A on autopilot.

Dubbed the “go-to place for setting up and closing deals” by the Wall Street Journal, CapLinked’s platform is comprised of three product lines that serve the needs of its diverse client base: 1) an enterprise application for larger firms with complex projects; 2) self-serve accounts for small to medium-sized clients who need to safeguard limited amounts of data; and 3) an application programming interface (API) for clients who want to embed robust information security capabilities in their own applications.

“CapLinked is committed to helping clients streamline and simplify the deal-making process,” said CapLinked’s COO Christopher Grey. “EZ Q&A addresses one of the most time-consuming and complicated aspects of business deals, namely resolving the questions that come up during due diligence. We built EZ Q&A specifically to make life a little easier for all parties working on a deal.”

The EZ Q&A feature enables users to securely collaborate with fellow permission group members and workspace administrators directly from a secure environment on CapLinked’s site. Project administrators can easily designate how groups can interact with each other, and how questions and answers are made visible across the project. This enhanced flexibility is perfect for complicated deals that include groups from different organizations.

Instead of having to choose between insecure file-sharing apps from consumer software firms and overpriced “virtual data rooms” from legacy providers, CapLinked offers a modern option that combines enterprise-grade security with a user-friendly experience. CapLinked’s clients span diverse industries such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, and energy. CapLinked’s rapidly growing list of global clients include advisory firms such as FTI Consulting, Ernst & Young, KPMG; corporations such as Roche, Hess, and Takeda; private equity and venture capital firms such as Founders Fund and Crosslink Capital; and investment banks such as Piper Sandler, Raymond James, and Stephens Inc.

About CapLinked, Inc.

CapLinked, Inc. is a fintech innovator whose cloud-based platform is used to protect information shared between firms and manage interactions during multi-party projects. Thousands of companies in over 113 countries worldwide rely on CapLinked’s enterprise, self-serve, and API product lines. CEO Eric M. Jackson (PayPal’s first head of US marketing) and COO Christopher Grey (former private equity and investment banking executive) founded the company in 2010. CapLinked is a trademark of CapLinked, Inc. Visit https://www.caplinked.com to learn more.

