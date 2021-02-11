CATHERINE THOMPSON PROMOTED TO VP AT ABT ASSOCIATES

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates announced today that Catherine Thompson, an expert in infectious diseases and HIV and AIDS, has been promoted to Regional Vice President for East, Central, and Southern Africa.

Since 2016, she has served as Regional Managing Director, where she oversees a large portfolio of health, economic growth and governance activities across the region.

“Cathy Thompson’s promotion is well deserved,” said Eric J. Reading, division vice president, International Development. “It reflects her accomplishments in strengthening the region’s ability to implement global development and health work effectively and her stature as a technical leader in global health.”

Thompson, who has more than 30 years of public health experience, joined Abt Associates in 2013 as a principal associate and strategic lead for HIV. She has served as the infectious disease segment lead, directing business development and overseeing all aspects of program implementation for malaria, HIV, TB, and global health security.

Prior to her career at Abt, Thompson had several leadership roles at FHI360, and before that spent 26 years living in Eastern and Southern Africa and South Asia, while working for JSI, Project HOPE, USAID (through the Public Health Institute and CEDPA), and clinical positions in New York City, Israel, Germany and Eswatini.

She holds an MPH with a focus on International Population and Family Health from Columbia University and a B.S. in Nursing from New York University

