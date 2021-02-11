General and Cosmetic Dentist, Dr. Robert Cardales-Stearns, DMD joins Natick Family Dental

Dr. Robert Cardales-Stearns specializes in general & reconstructive dental surgeries for patients for all ages

/EIN News/ -- NATICK, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective immediately, Dr. Robert Cardales-Stearns (Dr. Stearns) will be joining our team at Natick Family Dental. As a General Dentist specializing in restoring dental health, he draws on five years of experience and brings a wealth of knowledge to the practice. Specializing in cosmetic and sleep dentistry. Dr. Stearns brings many years of experience and a wealth of knowledge to the practice and is looking forward to helping Dr. Vora and the staff at Natick Family Dental offer the most enjoyable and effective dental services.



As a general dentist, Dr. Stearns conducts all dental procedures, including general, cosmetic, and sleep dentistry. Dr. Stearns well-known procedures include full-smile makeovers, dental implant restorations, tooth extractions, dental pain management, and sleep appliances, etc.

Dr. Stearns is a Board-Certified General Dentist at Natick Family Dental. Dr. Stearns majored in Biology from the University of Georgia. He received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree (DMD) from Boston University School of Dental Medicine. As Dr. Robert has been treating patients of all ages, he understands different needs for each patient. Dr. Robert practices all aspects of general and family dentistry, including restorative, cosmetic and implant dentistry. Dr. Stearns is certified in nitrous oxide-oxygen sedation. He is a member of American Dental Association (ADA) and Massachusetts Dental Society (MDS). Dr. Stearns strives to provide the highest quality of care, tailored to each patient’s specific needs and goals.

About Natick Family Dental

Natick Family Dental is located in Natick MA, just north of Dover and Sherborn, and has been in business for over 20 years. Specializing in cosmetic, preventive, restorative, and protective dentistry, the team offers smile design work, Invisalign clear braces, cleanings, teeth whitening procedures, fluoride applications, oral cancer screening, implant restoration, crowns, bridges, veneers, sports guards, night guards, simple tooth extractions, root planing and scaling, as well as complete and partial dentures. Natick Family Dental provides the utmost care, compassion, and the highest quality treatments. Patient reviews consistently emphasize the friendly, considerate, and quality work performed by the entire team. https://www.natickfamilydental.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Morgan Smith

Natick Family Dental

14 West Central Street

Natick, MA 01760

(508) 720-5000

smile@natickfamilydental.com

http://www.natickfamilydental.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6e9a6be-6d1a-4252-af3f-79ae8a9f6de2