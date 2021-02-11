MOBE Presents Discussion On Black Activism And Equity In Sports Monday, Feb. 15

Panel discussion on ramifications black athletes have faced and may continue to face in order to exercise their First Amendment rights as active players.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOBE (Marketing Opportunities in Business and Entertainment) Symposium continues its MOBE Monday discussion series on February 15 at 7 p.m. EST with a conversation on Black Activism and Equality in Sports. The program will be available on the Symposium’s Facebook Live and YouTube Live channels.Veteran sports journalist and broadcaster Mark Gray will moderate the discussion with former two-time NBA Champion Craig Hodges (Chicago Bulls), Olympic Gold medalist and tennis champion Zina Garrison (founder of the Zina Garrison Academy), and ESPN writer/producer Scoop Jackson. The panel will focus on how Black athletes in all sports are using their prominence and platforms to influence change around racial inequities in American society. They will also look back on how Colin Kaepernick’s activism likely cost him a long-term NFL opportunity even after leading his San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance and if recent events are forcing sports teams, leagues and organizations to rethink previous limitations and concerns on athletes exercising their First Amendment rights.Like Kaepernick, Hodges’ career was also cut short due to his activism. He dressed in a dashiki and delivered an eight-page letter to President Bush when the Bulls visited the White House following their 1991 World Championship. Before the start of the NBA Finals series against the Lakers that season, he suggested a protest prior to Game 1 to bring attention to the league’s lack of Black ownership, but was dissuaded by both Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Michael Jordan. That was ultimately his last season in a Bulls uniform as he missed the following year due to injury and was not re-signed by the team.Since MOBE Mondays launched as a weekly program in April 2020, an audience of more than 100,000 people have tuned in to include achievers, influencers and independent thinkers from major brands such as AARP, BET, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Nielsen, New York Life, The OWN Network, Proctor & Gamble, Revolt TV and Sony.The MOBE SymposiumTM is the leading advanced marketing conference designed to accelerate the growth of business with thought leaders, industry influencers and business owners, enabling them to share cultural insights for purpose-driven brands and savvy marketers. MOBE’s proven track record of facilitating strategic alliances and professional development has resulted in agreements between small businesses and major corporations that have delivered revenue-producing connections and partnerships. An estimated $200 million in business was generated for African-American companies as a direct result of associations conceived at MOBE symposiums.MOBE (pronounced MO-Bee) is where marketing, technology, sports and entertainment professionals join with emerging businesses, entrepreneurs and other business professionals and corporations. The MOBE series has delivered business building, education and mentoring resources for African-American professionals since 1992. For more information, visit mobesymposium.com.