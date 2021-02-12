Author John Reaves Releases His Second Book Entitled “COVID-19 When Life Comes At You Fast”

MATTHEWS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact Person: John ReavesAuthor John Reaves Releases His Second Book Entitled “COVID-19 When Life Comes At You Fast”Charlotte, NC: John Reaves, author of the well-regarded essay collection Will I Always Be A __ In America?: A Black Man's Reflections on Living in America has announced his second book, which was published on February 6th, 2021.This new collection is entitled COVID-19 When Life Comes at You Fast. Like Reaves’ previous book, COVID-19 When Life Comes at You Fast is a collection of 10 essays – all focused on the topic of COVID-19, how it has changed the author’s perspective on life, and its day-to-day ramifications on how we live with each other today.Essays collected in this new work include COVID-19 Will Not Stop Me From Wanting What I Want, Why I Believe in God, Sacrifice for the Greater Good: COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteer, and Dying to Work to name just a few. In thoughtful, incisive prose, Reaves discusses how COVID-19 has affected his life, providing a lens through which we can learn universal truths about ourselves and others.“What makes COVID-19 different from previous landmark events in the world is that it’s basically 100% universal,” said Reaves. “ Each of us – men, women, and children – have been affected, and need to determine how we will deal with it.”Reaves hopes that his new collection will drive people to think more deeply about their own COVID-19 experiences.“Each essay ends with a question that the reader is invited to answer,” said Reaves. “We all are experiencing this journey differently. By reflecting on our own tragedies, heartaches, and losses, we can connect with one another in a truly meaningful way. And in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s more important than ever.”COVID-19 When Life Comes At You Fast is available in both a print and eBook edition on Amazon at the following link. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08W4KWLNH About John Reaves: John Reaves is a native of Washington DC, and resides in Matthews, NC. His first book, Will I Always Be A ____ In America? A Black Man's Reflections on Living in America was released in September 2020. His sophomore work, COVID-19 When Life Comes At You Fast is available now.

COVID-19 When Life Comes at You Fast Book Trailer