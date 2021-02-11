Attorney at Law Evans Agrapidis Featured in Exclusive Interview
JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evans Agrapidis was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Inspirery. He primarily shared insights he has learned throughout his career as an attorney at law.
For more than 30 years, Evans Agrapidis has been a partner in his law firm Agrapidis & Maroules in the State of New Jersey, specializing in personal injury cases.
In the interview, Agrapidis shared the origins of Agrapidis & Maroules.
“I met my law partner on a case that I was working on. He was older than me and he asked if I might ever be interested in joining him and starting our own practice. I decided to take a chance and we’ve been working together for more than thirty years,” said Evans Agrapidis.
Over the past three decades, since he and his partner opened Agrapidis & Maroules, the two have developed an impressive portfolio of 12,000-plus cases and have earned tremendous respect from their clients.
“There was a time where we became so busy that we actually had five different locations. I was running to each of them in different cities in New Jersey and one in New York. Having those locations and seeing them thrive was a very satisfying moment,” said Evans Agrapidis.
On a more personal note, Agrapidis discussed the traits that make him a successful leader and what advice he would give to his younger self.
“The people skills that my parents helped me develop and my faith in God have made me successful. I try to take a real humble and compassionate approach with my staff and my clients,” said Evans Agrapidis.
For more information, visit https://evanscagrapidis.com/.
About Evans Agrapidis
Evans Agrapidis is an attorney licensed in both New Jersey and New York State. He is currently operating two locations in Jersey City on John F. Kennedy Blvd. and on State Highway Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. He has been a partner in the law firm of Agrapidis & Maroules for 32 years and specializes in personal injury matters. His office has handled more than 12,000 matters varying in size and complexity. He also invests in real estate. Evans graduated Magna cum Laude from Syracuse University and received his Law degree from Seton Hall University.
