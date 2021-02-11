Michael Agruss Announces New Partnership with Two Associates at Agruss Law Firm
CHICAGO , ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Agruss, a lead attorney and the owner of Agruss Law Firm, recently announced a partnership with two associates at his law firm, James Parr and Taylor Kosla.
Michael Agruss founded Agruss Law Firm in Chicago, Illinois, in 2012 and since then, his firm has represented over 6,000 people, helping each and every client get justice.
At first, Agruss Law Firm was modest in size, but over the years it has grown to include a team of experienced attorneys, including both James Parr and Taylor Kosla, as well as a paralegal and two legal assistants. The firm handles consumer rights to personal injury cases.
James Parr, who hails from Wisconsin, earned his law degree in Chicago at the John Marshall Law School. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Parr served as a paralegal, operating in the fields of bankruptcy and consumer rights. Since becoming an attorney, Parr has worked in a variety of legal fields, from professional negligence and personal injury to commercial litigation and civil rights violations. Overall, Parr’s esteemed accomplishments and extensive career in law made him the perfect candidate to partner with Michael Agruss.
Taylor Kosla also partnered with Michael Agruss. Kosla is a Chicago native and earned her law degree from the Chicago-Kent College of Law. During her undergraduate studies and law school, Kosla worked as a law clerk at personal injury and nursing home abuse law firms before coming to work for Agruss Law Firm. At Agruss Law Firm, Kosla primarily focuses on personal injury, nursing home abuse, and consumer rights cases, due to her impressive background in these areas.
The forging of this new partnership between Michael Agruss, James Parr, and Taylor Kosla, marks a new era for Agruss Law Firm. Michael Agruss is no longer at the helm of this esteemed law firm by himself; he now has the help and support of two experienced and passionate colleagues, sure to make Agruss Law Firm even more successful in the future.
For more information, please visit https://www.agrusslawfirm.com/.
About Agruss Law Firm
Agruss Law Firm was founded in March 2012. In the last nine years, they have quickly grown to include four lawyers, a paralegal, and two legal assistants. They are an entirely paperless operation, instead using digital case management software. The firm handles consumer rights and personal injury cases, including auto accidents, dog bites, nursing home abuse, and helping consumers with debt collection harassment, credit report issues, and robocalls.
