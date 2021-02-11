Jennifer Michele in the Lead Role for Ace Entertainment and Lionsgate’s new film ‘Joey & Ella’, Set to Air in Early 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Michele, a young actress from Los Angeles, California, is coming out playing the lead role in a new Ace Entertainment and Lionsgate’s original film, called ‘Joey and Ella’, with Jennifer Michele playing ‘Ella’, a young teenage girl on a desperate mission to save a baby kangaroo she nicknamed ‘Joey’.
Joey and Ella is a light-hearted family film following the unexpected adventures of a very unlikely pair. Ella, played by 15-year old Jennifer Michele, by chance stumbles upon a baby kangaroo who is accidentally separated from her mother during a jewellery heist. Ella nurses the baby kangaroo, now named Joey, back to health only to find out that she is being implicated as a suspect in the robbery. With relentless detectives chasing them, Ella rushes against the clock to return Joey to her mother before they are caught.
Joey and Ella is a thrilling adventure film perfect for the whole family, and Jennifer Michele, a young actress with just over ten years experience in the film and TV industry, is at the centre of it. Joey and Ella is set to air in the Summer of 2021.
Jennifer Michele may only be 15-years old but she definitely knows her way around a movie set. Jennifer Michele has been acting from the age of four, and what a journey it has been for the young actress. From modelling jobs to commercials, which eventually turned into TV and film auditions, in her ten years of experience in the industry Jennifer Michele has performed all kinds of character roles for various TV and film productions.
Jennifer Michele rose to fame for her performance alongside Angela Bassett in Fox’s hit TV show 911, as well as for her performances in TV shows such as Manny’s Garage Sale: A Hitchcock Knot and Matty Paz is a Noob. She also played the role of ‘Britney’ in the TV series Just my luck and featured in the short film The Dream Beyond Us in 2016, along with various other lead and character roles. Now Jennifer Michele is stepping out onto the big stage and into bigger and better roles, starting with her first lead role as Ella in Joey and Ella.
When asked what she planned to do next, Jennifer Michele commented, “I would really love to work with James Cameron, Stephen Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Baz Luhrmann and Patty Jenkins, as well as the directors and actors from some of my favorite movies”, which include Avatar, Inception, Titanic and The Great Gatsby, to mention a few. Jennifer Michele also enjoys listening to motivational speakers including Tony Robbins and Les Brown to help her tap into her hidden potential as an actress and as a human being.
When she’s not acting, Jennifer Michele actively tries to support social causes she cares about, commenting, “I really care about feeding the hungry and needy”. She has spent much of her teenage years volunteering at various organizations, including FOOD FORWARD. Yet Jennifer Michele also cares about ending human slavery, regularly posting about the realities of human slavery on her Instagram timeline in the hope that she can educate her followers and inspire positive change.
With a TikTok following of over 215K and over 42K Instagram followers, as well as various fan pages on IMDB and Famous Birthdays, the young actress is actively using her social media platforms as well as her fan pages to engage with her fans in meaningful ways, but also to create public awareness and draw attention to social causes she cares about.
Jennifer Michele is a budding young actress whose acting career is only just taking off. Her stand out lead role in the upcoming original Ace Entertainment and Lionsgate’s new film Joey and Ella is set to air in the Summer of 2021, and with her fans waiting in great anticipation to see her perform her first lead role as Ella, we are expecting it to be one very exciting premier this Summer.
