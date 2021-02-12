Gian Marco Bronzato Promoted to Regional Director (U.S., CA, MX, CO, BR) of Worldwide Marketing Agency Lyconet
The recent promotion recognizes Mr. Bronzato’s outstanding contributions since his transfer from Italy to the U.S.
Mr. Gian Marco Bronzato has been the driving force behind Lyconet in the U.S. for some time now. He first joined the company in Italy in June of 2014 and served as the Regional Manager for the regions Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Umbria and Marche. After his transfer to the U.S. in 2016, he continued to quickly move up the ranks. He began as the North America Merchant Manager, then became Business Development Manager, and Managing Director. Recognizing Mr. Bronzato's contributions and tireless dedication, the company has now promoted Mr. Bronzato to Regional Director, putting him in charge of the Lyconet overall operations not just in the United States of America, but also in Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.
— Gian Marco Bronzato, Regional Director
“This is indeed a great honor for me, and confirms that the company considers my contributions valuable,” comments Mr. Bronzato.
Mr. Bronzato is in fact a familiar face at any major Lyconet event or training seminar. Explains Mr. Bronzato, “It is very important for me to be personally present at training workshops so that I can hear personally from members and businesses. That way, I am always in touch with all aspects of our business, and can help improve it even further.”
Continues Mr. Bronzato, “The Lyconet workshops and seminars teach independent Marketers everything they need to know about taking their business to the next level. We carefully select our special guest speakers who will not only inspire but share their special knowledge to make our Marketers successful.”
Lyconet offers independent Marketers a career that combines personal growth with entrepreneurial success. Many people are dreaming of the perfect work-life balance. Lyconet offers them that unique opportunity. Lyconet supports them in developing the skills necessary to be successful independent Marketers and offer products that are tailor-made to help them achieve their goals.
About Lyconet
Lyconet operates an international Marketing Agency and aims to optimally support independent entrepreneurs in building a successful business. Lyconet cooperates with myWorld International Limited, which operates a Benefit Program. Customers who take part in the Benefit Program receive benefits such as Cashback and Shopping Points when purchasing goods, services, travels, etc. from the myWorld Group and/or its Loyalty Merchants.
In order to market the benefits of the Benefit Program efficiently, myWorld International Limited collaborates with Lyconet and Lyconet uses independent entrepreneurs - so-called Lyconet Marketers (Marketers). These acquire new customers and Loyalty Merchants for the Benefit Program and distribute or mediate the products and services from this program. They are supported by Lyconet with well-founded know-how and receive earnings for their marketing and mediation activities based on the purchases and/or orders made.
About Gian Marco Bronzato, Regional Director
Mr. Bronzato is now Lyconet’s Regional Director for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia. Before joining the organization in 2014, he served Coca-Cola in Italy as Business Developer and Sales Team Leader for 9 years. Mr. Bronzato holds an MBA from the CUOA Business School.
