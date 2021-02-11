Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces that it has Engaged Wall Street Reporter for Investor Marketing

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has engaged Wall Street Reporter, a multi-platform global marketing firm.

“We are very excited to be working with the team at Wall Street Reporter to help us share the Reliq story with a wider audience, particularly in the US investment community,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Given the significant growth Reliq expects to achieve this year, this is the perfect time to expand our reach and help more potential new investors learn about our business. We chose Wall Street Reporter as our investor marketing partner because of their strong track record and multiple recent successes with other high growth-potential firms in the telemedicine sector and beyond."

The Company also announces has engaged Jack Marks and Octagon Media Corp., an affiliated company of Wall Street Reporter (together “Octagon”), for a six month term to deliver a digital media advertising campaign coupled with an investor marketing program. As compensation, Octagon will receive a payment of US$125,000 and has been granted incentive stock options exercisable to purchase up to 650,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $1.00 CAD per share for a period expiring February 10, 2022.

About Wall Street Reporter

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is a leading online, market news provider that brings current news and market insight to investors and gives investors direct access to CEO’s of promising, publicly-traded companies. Wall Street Reporter’s global investor audience consists primarily of hedge fund managers, investment advisors, analysts, investment bankers, and self-directed individual investors managing over $2 trillion in capital worldwide. Learn more at www.wallstreetreporter.com.

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Company Contact

Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.