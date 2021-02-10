Newmark Valuation & Advisory to Utilize Altus Group’s Cloud-Enabled ARGUS Enterprise

Cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise includes powerful API integration, boosting reporting capabilities and supporting streamlined valuations

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, announces that Newmark Valuation & Advisory (“Newmark V&A”), a leading industry innovator, will utilize cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise (“AE”), an asset and investment management solution.

Through an extensive set of application programming interfaces (“API”) as well as the ability to connect CRE datasets, sources and applications, cloud-enabled AE will provide Newmark V&A a tool to automate complex cash flow reporting requirements, increase efficiencies within the valuation process and deliver analytics to clients.

“We are committed to leveraging innovative technology to differentiate our Newmark V&A practice and work to the benefit of our clients and their portfolios,” said John D. Busi, President of Newmark V&A.

“We are pleased to be working with Newmark, one of the leading innovative real estate services providers, to support its Valuation and Advisory practice group’s technology digital enablement initiatives,” said Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer at Altus Group. “Their adoption of our cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise demonstrates support for the direction of our technology products and reflects our commitment to continuing to evolve our solutions to best serve our clients around the world.”

Altus Group surpassed a significant 1,000 customer milestone for cloud-enabled AE at the end of December of 2020, furthering the solution’s growth into an industry standard for commercial real estate valuations, asset and investment management.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,200 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Vice President, Investor Relations

416-641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com

Elizabeth Lambe

Senior Manager, Global Communications

416-641-9787

elizabeth.lambe@altusgroup.com