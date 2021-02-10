vLex expands its collection with three new partnerships

Three new partnerships bring extensive collections of law books and journals to vLex

/EIN News/ -- London , Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Over 300 important legal books and journals are now available on vLex from three of the world’s leading publishers, covering a wide range of practice areas, including corporate law, criminal law, family law, property law, employment law, tax law, intellectual property law and more.

These significant new collections of secondary sources follow landmark agreements with the American Bar Association, Emerald Publishing and Wiley, enabling vLex to offer more aggregated sources of legal material than any other provider.

Available to law firms, bar associations and law schools around the world, these new collections cover legal matters from the United States, Canada, Europe and more regions.

Only vLex services enable researchers around the world to benefit from access to these prestigious publications in one place, alongside the world’s largest collections of primary and secondary legal information, with over 120 million documents from more than 130 jurisdictions.

Masoud Gerami, Managing Director of vLex Global Markets, highlights the importance of these new partnerships:

“Bringing together collections of books and journals from three highly reputable partners in the American Bar Association, Emerald Publishing and Wiley with our technology provides new opportunities for law firms and universities around the world to enhance their research of a wide range of practice areas. Accessing these new resources alongside our large global collection of legal information will empower research in ways that are only possible with vLex services.“

The American Bar Association collections

With over 100 books and journals from one of the largest legal publishers in the world, the American Bar Association collections available from vLex features practice areas such as business law, intellectual property, international law, tax, cybersecurity, litigation and arbitration.

The American Bar Association collections can be accessed alongside federal and state coverage, including up-to-date cases, regulations, legislation, legal news and commentary from top law firms, and foreign and international coverage. This makes vLex a must-have product for anyone researching the laws of the United States.

The Emerald collections

Showcasing research that can make a real difference, the Emerald collections include over 250 books and journals that will be regularly updated to provide extensive collections of secondary material that researchers can rely on. The collections include the latest edition of all included books and a full archive of all journals. New issues of journals will be added to the collection as soon as they are available, to ensure that this important resource provides insight into the latest legal matters.

These collections will enhance a researcher’s understanding of important practice areas, including corporate law, criminal law, employment law, family law, immigration law and property law, among many others.

The Wiley collections

Providing a notable resource covering law in both North America and Europe, the Wiley collections include over 70 high-quality books and journals. Spanning a range of practice areas, including arbitration, business law, finance, estates and trusts, corporate governance, environmental law, labour law, intellectual property law and more, these new collections will enable academics and law practitioners to enhance their research and expand their knowledge-base in a variety of different practice areas.

The new collections available from vLex contains the full archive of Wiley law journals, which will be updated quarterly, as well as a range of books which will be updated when new editions are published.

Important secondary sources, enhanced with AI-powered technology

Accessing these important secondary sources on vLex services will enable researchers to take advantage of powerful search and analysis features, to enhance the efficiency of their research in ways that are not possible on other services.

vLex services also include Vincent, a virtual legal assistant which conducts human-like searching at machine speed using artificial intelligence, to identify important related material that traditional searching can miss. Vincent can be used with these new collections to discover important documents, including case law and legislation, that are related to a specific journal article or book, even if they aren’t directly mentioned.

About vLex

vLex provides access to a comprehensive collection of legal information from over 130 jurisdictions. Founded over 20 years ago, vLex provides a first-class and comprehensive service for thousands of lawyers, law firms, government departments and law schools around the world. vLex acquired Justis Publishing in March 2019, and have integrated their content and features into the flagship vLex Justis platform.

Their team of over 170 lawyers, engineers and editorial experts continually strive to deliver up-to-date legal information and industry-leading AI-powered legal technology.

